Selena Gomez Has Addressed The Public Pile On Towards Hailey Bieber In An Instagram Story

Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been understandably silent throughout the online frenzy surrounding their ‘feud’. However, now Gomez has spoken out against the vitriol from trolls online and told people to stop the “hate” and “bullying”.

On Friday, Selena took to her Instagram stories to tell fans that enough was enough and that Hailey Bieber had reached out to her to say she’s been receiving death threats over the online drama surrounding the two celebrities.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena Gomez wrote.

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

For those who haven’t been following (although it’s hard not to with it being everywhere online) there has been a tonne of controversy around Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Justin Bieber (Selena’s ex and of course, Hailey Bieber’s husband).

Both sides have been accused of pettiness and mean girl tactics, with countless TikToks on the daily dissecting the trivial and minute details of the girls’ social media posts.

For example, many people assumed a TikTok of Hailey, Kendall and another forgetful LA socialite was trying to take a dig at Selena — that she somehow deserved the body shaming she copped during the Golden Globes. But it was a reach and a half, because the now deleted video is literally them lip syncing to audio: “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right”. That’s it, literally that’s all it was.

Then Kylie apparently made fun of Selena’s overly laminated eyebrows in another post??? I don’t know, it’s all so fucking dumb.

I think the worst part of this drama is that even if they are feuding and have actually been making passive aggressive digs at each other on social media — is it even that bad? Plenty of other celebrities have done ten times worse. Hell, what about all the celebs that have killed people in car accidents?? What about the celebrities that are known predators in the industry? What about the celebs that sit in their ivory towers and don’t give a rats bloody ass about people like you and me?

At least Selena and Hailey seem to be genuinely caring people. Or at least try to be.

Yes, let’s listen to Selena and just put this drama to bed.