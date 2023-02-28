The ladies are fighting AGAIN with Selenators (Selena Gomez stans) calling out Hailey Bieber for possibly shading the Disney star in her latest Instagram story.

Fuck…where do we begin?

Well, the latest alleged piece of shade in this internet drama was thrown by Hailey Bieber after she posted an IG story last night that featured the song “Calm Down” by Rema. There are two versions of this (phat) track, one with just Rema and one that features Selena, and OFC Hailey posted the one without Selly’s vocals.

As for the post itself, Hailey reshared a Story from the Style and The Beach Instagram account that showed off a package from Hailey’s skincare range, Rhode.

One Twitter user called out Hailey’s post, labelling the skincare mogul as “obsessed” with Selena.

hailey bieber did not just post an instagram story with the og version of calm down… she’s literally fucking obsessed with selena gomez! pic.twitter.com/eXZhbie8Jh — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) February 27, 2023

TikTok celeb gossip channel, Riri’s Tea, talked about the shady post on her latest TikTok and fans have written “nothing is a coincidence” in the comments, regarding Hailey’s song choice.

With the recent drama between the pair, OFC fans are going to read into every action that Hailey does and potentially relate it to Selena.

ICYMI: Selena and Hailey have had a bit of an online tussle which caused Selena to deactivate her TikTok and go on a mini social media break.

It all began when Selena was body-shamed earlier this year at the Golden Globes. After the news, Hailey posted a TikTok with the audio, “I’m not going to say that she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right” which featured Kendall Jenner.

Selena then talked about how she “accidentally over laminated her brows” in a TikTok. Kylie Jenner then posted an Instagram story with text saying, “This was an accident?” The cryptic Insta story was followed by a close-up photo of her and Hailey’s eyebrows in a Facetime call.

After many fans called Kylie and Hailey out for being shady, Kylie commented on a TikTok saying the whole situation was “reaching” and that she “didn’t see Selena’s eyebrow post.” Selena then backed Kylie in the comments saying, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

No because if Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber actually meant all this then shame on them like wtf has Selena ever done to them? This is just so not cool!!pic.twitter.com/Zo3N5FwLZc — Minnie 🦋 (@eraofaqueen) February 22, 2023

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

The whole Selena VS Hailey narrative honestly just needs to end. It’s giving high school myspace drama or YouTube’s Dramageddon, iykyk.

Why can’t we go back to the time when Hailey and Selena posted pics together, clearing the air of their beef? That was, like, literally last year.