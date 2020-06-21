If you thought we’d seen the end of that wildly over-the-top James Charles/Tati Westbrook/Jeffree Star drama, think again because Shane Dawson has just yeeted himself out of the beauty world, reopening *that* can of worms in the process.

Hoo boy, there’s a lot to unpack here, so you might want to sit down for this.

The conspiracy theory-turned-beauty YouTuber took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to share his “final thoughts on the beauty world” in a four-page notes document.

“Welcome to the circus – my final thoughts on the beauty world,” the post began.

my final thoughts on the beauty world. pic.twitter.com/0SrcWIiDPA — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) June 21, 2020

Dawson goes on to answer the eight main questions he’s been asked lately, all of which are to do with a video.

He doesn’t explicitly name names here, but we can only assume that he’s talking about the video Tati Westbrook made about James Charles last year, kicking off what the kids are calling “Dramageddon.”

Throughout the four-pages of notes, Shane explains that he knew she was thinking about making the video, but didn’t tell her to, orchestrate it or have any involvement in it.

He also explains that he didn’t “need that kind of “drama” to make a good series”, has never tried to ruin somebody’s career and has no track record of getting into fights with other YouTubers, before declaring that he is not innocent in the situation hand as “HUGE anxiety-provoking regrets” about the situation.

After answering the eight main questions, Shane went on to discuss his journey in the beauty community.

“The beauty gurus who are ALWAYS involved in scandals are ALL THE FUCKING SAME. They are all attention-seeking, game-playing, egocentric, narcissistic, vengeful, two-faced, ticking time bombs ready to explode. And I’m over it,” Dawson wrote in the Burn Book-esque notes doc.

He then went on to explain that he didn’t warn James Charles about the video, but didn’t give any specific reasons behind this choice.

“Do I think James is THE DEVIL? No. Do I think he was a young, egocentric, power hungry guru who needed to be served a slice of humble pie the size of the fucking Empire State Building? YES.”

After explaining the whole Tati/James saga, and the drama surrounding Jeffree Star, Shane announced that he’s straight-up leaving the beauty world, despite his wildly successful first collection.

“As for my channels, I’m done with the beauty world. I love what I was able to create with Jeffree and I’m sure people are going to assume I only did it for money but that’s not true. I just am choosing no longer to be a part of that world,” he said before explaining he still enjoys makeup but just can’t be a part of the community anymore.

Within hours, the post received over 54,000 likes and 6,600+ retweets, with the whole community taking to social media to express their thoughts.

The statement received mixed reactions from the internet, with some fans wholeheartedly supporting Dawson, while critics called him out for the role he played in the saga that reportedly pushed 19-year-old James Charles to the point of suicidal thoughts.

Hours later, Dawson added a follow-up statement, confirming that he doesn’t believe it was okay for the internet to bully James Charles.

“K that’s it. Leaving Twitter for a few months. It’s bad for my brain. I feel good in my heart about what I said and that’s all I can do. Sorry it wasn’t the tea people wanted but I’m officially done with tea.”

The drama kicked off just hours after the restock of the Shane X Jeffree Conspiracy Collection launched online.