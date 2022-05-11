Selena Gomez has apologised after inadvertently dissing Hailey Bieber on TikTok and I’m not sure how exactly, but let’s delve into it anyway, shall we?
In one of Selena’s recent skincare videos, she applied a bunch of prods and brushed her teeth as ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac played (because of course).
It’s just your stock-standard beauty blogger vid, give it a watch below:
@selenagomez
Somehow fans have construed this as her taking the piss out of her ex boyfriend’s missus, Hailey. Again, I’m not sure how exactly, but the backlash was enough for Selena to swing in and respond.
“LOL I know who she’s referring to,” one fan wrote.
“Wait … is she tryna make fun of you know who,” another social media user wrote.
Noticing that the whole thing was getting outta hand, Selena took to the comments to apologise for any confusion.
“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” she wrote. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”
Hailey Bieber has been married to Justin Bieber since September 2018, while Selena Gomez ended her long-running on-off relationship with Justin months before the wedding. Hence why folks keep dragging up beef between these three. One of the most iconic love triangles of all damn time.
