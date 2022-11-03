Selena Gomez has spoken out after she and Hailey Bieber shared happy snaps of them together despite a rumoured years-long feud about Gomez’s ex and Bieber’s husband, Justin Bieber.

The whispered beefers posed together for photos at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual gala in October. The snap was posted to Instagram by photographer Tyrell Hampton with the caption “plot twist”.

Gomez briefly broached the subject in a new interview with Vulture about her new documentary My Mind & Me. And when I say “briefly” I mean it was such a short response it almost makes you wonder if the rumoured feud is actually quashed.

She was asked about the story behind the photos that blew up the pop culture world in mid-October and how it was “powerful” the women publicly declared they were moving on from whatever was between them.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” she said.

“It’s not even a thing.”

Feels like more of a retort, really.

Gomez’s response follows Bieber’s comments on her podcast “Drop The Mic” back in September where she said she respects Gomez and there are “no expectations” between them.

“Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her,” she said.

“Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect.”

Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Bieber pic.twitter.com/4JqU29qYBt — Selena Gomez archive (@sgomezarchive) October 26, 2022

So it seems the (possible) feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber is done and dusted. That is until someone gets accused of shading the other again or someone else decides to dredge up the whole who-dated-Justin-when timeline for the umpteenth time.