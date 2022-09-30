Selena Gomez has spoken out after Hailey Bieber‘s tell-all interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast and once again implored fans to be wary of their words.

Selena was addressing fans on a rare (hehe) live following the two year anniversary of her makeup line Rare Beauty when she brought up some of the trolling she has seen online. Note: she didn’t mention Hailey or Justin Bieber specifically, but given fans have been dragging Hailey Bieber after *those* comments about Selena, there’s certainly some weight to the timing of her words.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting,” she said at the end of her TikTok live.

“And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

“All I have to say is it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words ’cause that’s exactly what I want,” she continued, referring to her line of Kind Words lip products.

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is ‘words matter’. Truly matter.

“So, it’s coming from me. I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out.

“So, have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you.”

ICYMI, Hailey Bieber spilled bulk tea about her marriage to Justin Bieber and drama around “his ex” AKA Selena Gomez. Part of the interview focused on the hate and trolling Hailey has received from fans of Selena who claim Hailey “stole” Justin.

In one part of the interview, Call Her Daddy‘s host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if Selena had ever publicly told fans to rack off and stop trolling her.

Hailey said no and that Selena doesn’t owe her anything, the latter part of which is true. However, as you can see below, Selena did tell her fans to stop being absolute shits in 2019 — so Hailey’s comments are not quite accurate.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber said that Selena Gomez never asked or stopped her fans to stop hating or harassing.



However,



“I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.” — Selena Gomezpic.twitter.com/tGjAi19Gay — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) September 28, 2022

Still, this probably wouldn’t have been such a big deal if Alex didn’t then go on to say that “a little heart” commented on Hailey’s posts by Selena would go a long way, implying Selena should buddy up to Hailey on social media so fans stop harassing her.

Obviously, that’s kinda ick: Selena has said her piece and there is literally nothing wrong with her minding her own business. She certainly has no responsibility to her ex’s new wife, especially since she rarely comments online anyway. Why get involved in more drama?

But it seems she’s heard the interview, because her comments telling her fans to represent her by being kind are pretty well-timed. And it’s not lost upon me that she said “it’s coming from me”, highlighting that she, herself, is telling haters to fuck off.

Hopefully that’s enough for Hailey, because it certainly more than Selena owes her.