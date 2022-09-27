In a brand new interview, Hailey Bieber looks set to spill oodles of tea on whether she yoinked her now-husband Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez. On the Call Her Daddy podcast trailer, host Alexandra Cooper is seen drawing out the deepest, darkest, juiciest gossip nuggets.

Around the video’s mid-way point, Alex pops the big question (no, the other big question) and asks Hailey about the timeline of her husband’s relationship with Selena.

THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. pic.twitter.com/TXuc5WuXBg — Call Her Daddy (@callherdaddy) September 27, 2022

“Your husband was in a very public relationship. People were obsessed with them being together.

“Were you ever with Justin, romantically, at the same time as her?

Through some clever interview editing, we’re left with this absolute monster of a cliffhanger response from Hailey.

“Um, this is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she begins.

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like “oh, you stole him”.

“It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

I am FLOORED.

Imagine if fans finally got the answer to something they’ve been speculating on for YONKS?

I haven’t ruled out a black hole opening up when this poddy ep drops.

The trailer also hints at Hailey discussing a few more personal issues about her time in the mega spotlight.

“How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity? Alex asks her.

“Where do I start?” responds Hailey.

Ever since Hailey and Justin began dating, there’s been no shortage of Selena stans spreading hate toward the model.

Back in 2020, Justin took to Instagram to call out Selana/Justin shippers.

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day-to-day,” he wrote in an IG Story.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in the world.”

Justin’s call out came just after Hailey challenged the timeline of when she and Selena dated the singer.

“Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out,” Hailey said in an episode of the Pretty Big Deal podcast.

What. A. Mess.

Stay tuned for an update when the full Call Her Daddy interview drops on September 28 (in USA timezones, that is).