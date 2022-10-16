In a major watershed moment, Justin Bieber‘s ex girlfriend Selena Gomez and missus Hailey Bieber have shared a snap together to quash those long-running feud rumours.

The pair posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala and looked like absolute besties.

The viral pic was shared to Instagram by photographer Tyrell Hampton who captured the post: “plot twist.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight that by taking the pic together, Hailey and Selena wanted to show the world that “there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them anymore.

“Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They’ve both moved on and are happy in their own lives,” the source said.

“They wanted to show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.”

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Justin is “happy” they can all move on.

“Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone,” the source said.

The photo comes just two weeks after Hailey made comments about her rumoured feud with Selena on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Hailey denied that there was ever any overlap with their relationship and insisted that she didn’t start seeing Justin until he and Selena were donezo.

“When him and I ever started hooking up, he was not ever in a relationship ever at any point,” she told podcast host Alex Cooper.

“I would never — it’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone but even that was not the situation.

“Like I can say, period point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

Hailey also implied that Selena had never defended her from the barrage of attacks from Selenators (Selena Gomez fans).

“What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have and maybe there’s something she knows about this, that it wouldn’t fix anything,” Hailey said.

“I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anyone anything except respect. I respect her a lot. And I think there’s just no expectations. If that was something she thought was necessary, that would be amazing. But yeah, I respect her. There’s no drama personally.”

When Alex asked Hailey if she and Selena had spoken since her rushed marriage to Justin, Hailey gave a resounding “yes”.

“So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said.

“I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we could walk away with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”

Hence why this piccy isn’t too surprising to those who have been paying attention.

There’s no bad blood here, guys. Move on!