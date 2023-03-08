If you’ve been on a social media detox for the last month you might’ve missed the resurrection of the Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez beef.

Although they’ve been feuding since the 2010s, the Selena and Hailey drama has reached a new boiling point over TikTok despite seemingly making up at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Annual Gala in late 2022.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/6sr5NpjI1A — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2022

To give you a quick TL;DR: things between Hailey and Selena kicked off earlier this year after Hailey posted a TikTok that fans think was aimed at Selena as she was being body-shamed by the public at the time when Hailey dropped the video. Since then the pair, fans and some fellow celebs have chucked in their two cents on the drama.

NGL, some of the celebs who have picked sides were quite predictable in their choices, but some of them had us shook — I’m looking at you, Justin Bieber‘s sisters.

So to break down the chaos, here’s who is siding with who in this decade-long beef:

Hailey Bieber Supporters

Justine Skye: American singer Justine Skye has been very transparent about which team she sides with in this whole celebrity kerfuffle.

Not only was she in the shady TikTok with Hailey, but she also inserted herself into the Hailey/Selena drama in early 2022. In a Snapchat Story, Justine made a swipe at Selena with a text post that read, “Making TikToks every day like you haven’t got a shitty makeup brand to run? Hmmm… just whack as hell.”

She also posted a selfie with Hailey saying that she would “protect her at all costs.” Iconic pop culture Twitter account Pop Crave reported that Justine denied posting the stories, claiming she was “hacked.”

Justine Skye faces backlash for allegedly posting a Snapchat story shading Selena Gomez, shortly after sharing a photo with friend Hailey Bieber.



Skye denies posting the stories, saying she was “hacked.” pic.twitter.com/QOiVHqkEYC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 29, 2022

Kendall Jenner: Kendall Jenner also made an appearance beside Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber in the shady TikTok.

A wild conspiracy theory that recently went viral also suggests that Kendall was #TeamHailey since the start of the feud.

Dubai Gate is a Hollywood urban legend that involves Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cody Simpson, Hailey and Selena. Basically, fans allege that Kendall, Gigi and Cody (who was kinda dragged along because he was Gigi’s BF at the time) purposely took Selena to Dubai so that Hailey could spend more time with Justin over the 2014 New Year’s holiday.

It’s just a conspiracy theory, but if it is real… Yikes.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner made it VERY clear where she stands in the Hailey Bieber v Selena Gomez beef.

Amidst the Hailey TikTok that featured Justine and Kendall, Selena posted a random video where she talked about how she “accidentally” over laminated her brows.

Kylie then went on her Instagram Story where she wrote over a selfie, “This was an accident?” The random AF Story post was then followed by a screenshot of closeup brows in a Facetime call, with one of the brows being Hailey’s.

Many fans took this as shade towards Selena but it was quickly shut down after Kylie commented on a TikTok, labelling the drama as “reaching.” Selena replied to Kylie’s comment, writing: “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Even though the beef seems squashed between her and Selena, the Insta Story on Kylie’s end was way too obvious IMO.

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Selena Gomez Supporters

Pattie Mallette AKA Justin’s Mum: This one is a bit murky, but I genuinely believe Pattie was trying to support Selena. Anyway, the tea is that some fans called out Justin’s mum for apparently liking and unliking a tweet from Pop Base where Selena announced that she would be taking a break from TikTok after the whole eyebrow and Hailey debacle.

Pattie then tweeted, “Hate is ugly. Don’t be ugly,” without any context or tags.

TBH my whole takeaway was that she was wanting to support her son’s long-term ex.

Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette had liked and unliked tweet about Selena leaving social media and then tweeted: “Hate is ugly, Don’t be ugly” to defend Hailey. pic.twitter.com/QHaO821IOK — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) February 26, 2023

Jordyn Woods: Jordyn Woods, the infamous ex-bestie of Kylie Jenner, subtly showed her support for Selena Gomez by posting a video on her Snapchat Story of her using a Rare Beauty Lip Pencil. FYI, Rare is owned by Selena Gomez.

She captioned the video, “love this lip liner.”

jordyn woods wearing rare beauty lip liner during the whole drama, iktr 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/aBr1IIQLMI — victoria 🖤 (@torinava725) February 27, 2023

This is definitely a deep cut towards the KarJenners due to Jordyn’s history with the reality TV family.

ICYMI: Jordyn was super tight with Kylie but things got rocky when it was made public that she had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Pia Mia: Just like Jordyn Woods, Pia Mia was a former friend of Kylie Jenner and the shade that the she threw was super subtle.

Two weeks ago, she posted a makeup tutorial using Rare beauty products. To soundtrack her video, Pia chose “Calm Down,” Selena’s track with Rema.

Allie Bieber: Allie Bieber is Justin Bieber’s little sister. On Monday she posted a Selena Gomez fan-edit to her TikTok. Super random but at least we know where she stands.

Allie also tagged Selena’s official account!

And to top off Allie’s support for Selena….

Jazmyn Bieber: Another one of Justin’s sisters has subtly shown their support for Selena.

Jazmyn commented on her sister’s Selena edit with heart eye emojis. She also posted a TikTok lipsyncing to The Weeknd‘s”Party Monster”, mouthing the words, “eyes like Selena.”

And for those who don’t know… The Weeknd is Selena’s ex.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Bieber family group chat.

As the drama continues to unfold, it’ll be very interesting to see who’s on team Hailey and who’s on Selena.

Maybe they’ll make up in the near future…. never say never.