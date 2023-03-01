Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have lost a bum-load of followers after fans called out the celebrity besties for shading Selena Gomez in multiple social media posts. The drama between Hailey and Selena — the missus and ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber — has been raging on for years and I, for one, am exhausted.

To give you a quick TL;DR, Selena was body shamed during the Golden Globes, and after that debacle, Hailey posted a TikTok that featured the audio, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right” alongside Kendall Jenner. The TikTok was swiftly deleted but OFC fans screen-recorded it and reposted the vid.

Later on, Selena took to TikTok to talk about her “accidentally over laminated eyebrows”. Kylie then jumped right into the beef, posting an Instagram Story with the caption, “This was an accident?” She then followed that post with a close up pic of her and Hailey’s eyebrows in a Facetime call.

Kylie attempted to clarify that she was not trying to make fun of Selena and claimed that the rumours were “reaching” under a TikTok video discussing her suss post. Selena backed up Kylie, replying directly to her comment, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

But despite Kylie’s attempts to clear the air between her and Selena, Kylie lost a bunch of followers on her Instagram. According to The Daily Mail,Kylie has lost almost one million followers on Instagram since her eyebrow raising post. Kylie’s account currently stands at 379 million, when it use to be 3870 million… yikes.

Hailey, who seemingly shaded Selena just yesterday on her Instagram Story, is also suffering from the social media consequences of the drama between her and the Disney star. According to Social Blade, the Rhode makeup mogul lost over 200,000 Instagram followers in 30 days, with her current follower count at 50 million.

Meanwhile, Selena’s Instagram is currently flourishing. It’s actually worth noting that the Rare makeup icon dethroned Kylie on Instagram for most followers, which could probably explain why Kylie was salty in the first place… or am I just reaching?

Anyways, Selena is currently Instagram’s most followed person, collecting over 390 million followers.

As the popular saying goes, well ain’t it the consequences of your own actions? I’m looking at you Hailey and Kylie.