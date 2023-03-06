Justin Bieber’s Insta Posts About His 29th Bday Party Are Suss AF Given The Hailey/Selena Beef

Justin Bieber is never going to beat the “I hate my wife” allegations with the way he’s been posting on Instagram lately. Sir, are you TRYING to stoke the flames of anti-Hailey Bieber hatred??? Because at this point it’s starting to feel like all the Selena Gomez drama isn’t coincidental.

Justin had a birthday party over the weekend to celebrate turning 29 and he posted a series of Instagram carousels to mark the occasion. Naturally, said carousels have resulted in a wild conspiracy theory from fans.

In almost all the photos of his party, Justin looks like he’s having a great time. He’s smiling, laughing, hugging his friends. Just look at these heart-warming pics. The man is having a blast.

1/5This hug is SO cute. (Source: Instagram @justinbieber) 2/5And so is this!!! (Source: Instagram @justinbieber) 3/5A lovely little smile. (Source: Instagram @justinbieber) 4/5He’s having a laugh!! (Source: Instagram @justinbieber) Advertisement 5/5The banter vibes of this pic, I’m smiling just looking at it! (Source: Instagram @justinbieber)

However, despite Justin posting literally three carousels of his party, not one of them includes a photo of him smiling with his WIFE Hailey.

There are 24 photos of Justin’s birthday party. Only two (2) of those include Hailey. And in both of them, Justin is angled away from her while looking positively sour. What the actual F? Look at the pics below and tell me they are not giving off rancid and disinterested vibes.

1/2He posted this one of her TWICE?! (Source: Instagram @justinbieber) 2/2Why post this pic of your wife going in for a hug while you stare off angrily into the distance… I would actually cry if my husband did this to me. (Source: Instagram @justinbieber)

It’s pretty weird that he either a) could not find a single photo to post of her that wasn’t terrible, or b) didn’t care enough to take any. And look, before anyone jumps on me, no I do not think these photos mean he hates his wife or doesn’t like her.

But what I do think is that it makes it *look* like he does, a supremely unwise move given the waves of hate and trolling Hailey has experienced in recent weeks after she reignited the feud between herself and Justin’s ex Selena Gomez.

Given the fact that Selena Gomez fans are now scrutinising everything Justin or Hailey do, why give them this? Why post photos where you obviously look unhappy together? Surely Justin could have guessed the effect it would have? Especially considering he posted the first pic of Hailey TWICE.

Which leads us to his fans’ conspiracy theory: that Justin Bieber is trying to ~tell them something~ and this is all either a cry for help or a hint that he still loves Selena and prefers her over Hailey. SIGH.

And that’s not even where this ends.

Justin ALSO posted a suss pic showing off his tattoos — specifically, the one he has of Selena Gomez, which he never removed for reasons I still can’t fathom.

Again, if my husband kept a tattoo of his ex who everyone and their mum reckons he’s still in love with… well that would be enough to drive me a little insane.

Aaaand then there’s the souvenir he apparently gave to all the attendees of his party, which appears to reference his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Pop Tingz (@poptingz) posted a picture of the item on Twitter and pointed out that engraved on it were the words: “I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted”.

admitting that your wife was your second choice on your birthday is crazy lmao selena truly lives in his mind rent free — vanilla🧣 (@taydaloo) March 5, 2023

Obviously given the context, this certainly looks like a dig at Jelena fans who are convinced he should have stayed with Selena.

However, including a salty reference to your ex with your 29th birthday favours is still fan behaviour and certainly shows she lives in his mind rent free.

Plus, if the quote IS about Selena, then it looks like Justin has also admitted Hailey was not who he wanted… fkn YIKES.

Of course, it could just be a show of gratefulness for life in general, but it seems poorly thought out given the bucket-loads of tea to come out about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship in recent weeks.

You can read our full timeline of it here, but the TLDR is after Hailey was thought to be mocking Selena Gomez online, her fans pulled out the receipts and revealed that Hailey used to be a Selena/Justin stan.

That’s right, Hailey used to have a fan account about Justin and Selena on Twitter, which is really fucking wild given she’s now married to Justin who is suspected of getting with her while he was still with Selena.

Starting with Hailey’s old tweets, let’s look back to her fangirling-era. This is when she was blatantly obsessed with J + S, but it was in fan/Stan way, not anything too intense. She would oftentimes tweet about them, but more often than not it was specifically towards Selena pic.twitter.com/X8NRgNEfvC — User (@user01161955) February 24, 2023

Aaaand it’s also been revealed that Hailey Bieber appears to have copied Selena on multiple occasions including getting the exact same tattoo as her, just 12 days apart.

Now pair this with the fact that Justin Bieber released a song called “Ghost” in 2021 (while married to Hailey) that includes the lyrics: “If I can’t be close to you / I’ll settle for the ghost of you / I miss you more than life / And if you can’t be next to me / Your memory is ecstasy.”

Which is already funny because he’s literally married at this point, but also unhinged when you remember Selena Gomez has her own song titled “Ghost of You”. Do I detect a sneaky reference to his ex then?

At the same time, fans have revisited all those pictures of Justin appearing to be mean to Hailey — including the time he abandoned her to paparazzi and skated away, and when he slammed a door in her face.

With this latest Instagram Carousel involving similar pics of a dismissive Justin and tragic Hailey, well, it’s messy.