Fans have long been convinced that Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid have been at war for years and said war appears to be alive and well in 2020.

First of all, there’s the obvious motive: Sel and Bell have both been the on-off girlfriends of The Weeknd and there may have been some crossover so I’m sure that would’ve caused some drama.

Need more concrete proof? Folks have noticed some shady social media activity, mostly coming from Bella’s end.

Late last year, after finally following each other on Insta, Sel wrote “stunning” on one of Bella’s pics.

Following this, a Selena fan account noticed that Bella had deleted the pic altogether, to which Sel reacted “That sucks,” implying that the model only deleted the pic ‘coz she wanted to remove Sel’s comment from her page.

After Elle Magazine reported on the matter, Selena quashed the beef in the comments section of the article’s Insta post.

“NO,” Selena wrote. “I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

TMZ also reported at the time that Bella privately reached out to Sel to let her know that she only took the pic down because she decided she didn’t care for the shot.

Sure Jan.

At some point between then and now, Elle magazine reports that Bella unfollowed Selena, then on Sunday she refollowed, only to unfollow her again days later.

The Hadid vs Gomez IG drama kicked off back in 2017 when the singer began dating The Weeknd.

Hadid unfollowed Gomez shortly after news came out that The Weeknd and Gomez were together in January. (Hadid and The Weeknd had split just months before, in November 2016 so it was hella suss).

The Weeknd and Gomez both unfollowed Hadid in March of that year.

IDK ’bout you guys, but the word ‘follow’ has suddenly lost all meaning due to overuse.