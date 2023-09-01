The Internet Is Giving Dua Lipa A Grilling Over Her BBQ Prawn Cooking Skills & WTF Is This, Sis?

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: we can’t be good at everything! Anyway, here’s Dua Lipa, singer extraordinaire and perpetually on vacation good time gal, at the BBQ cooking up a feast of prawns while in Ibiza with her family.

In a video posted to her sister Rina Lipa‘s Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old can be seen thoughtfully pushing around a bunch of crustaceans on a grill hot plate that appears to be, not turned on?

Dua Lipa cooking shrimp in new video. pic.twitter.com/NtCkZPeqz4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 29, 2023

Of course, it didn’t take long for the good citizens of the internet to pick up on this minor (rather large) detail when it comes to appropriately cooking seafood.

Some were mortified over the flame-less faux pas, others likened it to Kendall Jenner‘s inability to cut a cucumber and plenty were wondering where the hell the seasoning is.

doesn’t even look like there’s fire under it 😭 they really could’ve staged it better — 𝕝𝕦𝕔𝕚 𝕥𝕙𝕒 𝕕𝕖𝕧𝕚𝕝 ♡ (@lucidevlinxyz) August 29, 2023

I saw a whole ass post of Dua Lipa cooking shrimp & corn……….I was looking for the seasoning. 🕵🏽‍♀️ Didn’t see any. Love her tho. — Cintia (@CynCityOnAir) August 30, 2023

Whatever bugbear is, it’s lit a fire under the internet (not the prawns) and as it stands 32.5 million people have watched the video on Pop Crave’s X account alone, so it’s safe to say that the public have a vested interested in Lipa’s cooking ventures.

Given we weren’t personally there to try the prawns or test the BBQ flame, we might never know if Lipa and her family were struck down with ferocious Salmonella. On the upside, she looks positively gorgiana while cooking/turning prawns and at the end of the day that’s all that matters, right? Yes, chef!



When it comes to Dua Lipa, what she lacks in cooking skills she makes up in spades as being one of the world’s most talented performers. Whether this was a triumphant meal or not we will always have her music xoxo.