Don’t show up, don’t come out, because it seems our queen Dua Lipa has found herself a new bloke — comedian Trevor Noah.

The Daily Mail published some sneaky pap pics — which we can’t afford, but you can see them here — of the pair on what certainly appeared to be a cosy little date in New York City.

According to the publication Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed a “cosy dinner” at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in NYC’s East Village.

Someone who was spying on them from another table (no shade, I would have done the exact same thing) told the Daily Mail: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” Great spy skills, really impeccable. 10/10.

You might recall Dua Lipa’s last long relo was with Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid who she started dating in 2019.

Rumours that the genetically-blessed couple had split circulated last December, but neither Dua Lipa or Anwar Hadid ever confirmed or denied them.

Until now I guess? I’m no expert, but macking on with Trevor Noah on the street definitely seems like a confirmation that you’re not currently dating Anwar Hadid.

Of course, Dua Lipa fans on Twitter have some thoughts and feelings about the out of the blue sighting, ranging from the bewildered to the highly envious and everything in between.

Although the Daily Mail pics do look pretty cosy, the Dua Lipa/Trevor Noah pairing hasn’t been confirmed as the real deal.

All we can do is study these blurry-ass pics and hope Dua Lipa drops some kind of cryptic onstage hint when she is in town for her much-hyped Australian tour in November.

Image: Getty Images / Arnold Jerocki & Frazer Harrison