Don’t show up, don’t come out, because it seems our queen Dua Lipa has found herself a new bloke — comedian Trevor Noah.

The Daily Mail published some sneaky pap pics — which we can’t afford, but you can see them here — of the pair on what certainly appeared to be a cosy little date in New York City.

According to the publication Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah enjoyed a “cosy dinner” at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in NYC’s East Village.

Someone who was spying on them from another table (no shade, I would have done the exact same thing) told the Daily Mail: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at [the] restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” Great spy skills, really impeccable. 10/10.

You might recall Dua Lipa’s last long relo was with Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar Hadid who she started dating in 2019.

Rumours that the genetically-blessed couple had split circulated last December, but neither Dua Lipa or Anwar Hadid ever confirmed or denied them.

Until now I guess? I’m no expert, but macking on with Trevor Noah on the street definitely seems like a confirmation that you’re not currently dating Anwar Hadid.

Of course, Dua Lipa fans on Twitter have some thoughts and feelings about the out of the blue sighting, ranging from the bewildered to the highly envious and everything in between.

you could’ve given me a million hints plus unlimited time and i would’ve never landed on “dua lipa and trevor noah are dating” — 🐻‍❄️⁷🏎️🏁 (@userbfIy) September 29, 2022

Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating pic.twitter.com/tTVRRRZVvj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) September 29, 2022

The TL when they found out Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah are dating pic.twitter.com/hIkdpmVarB — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) September 29, 2022

what the hell do trevor noah and dua lipa even talk about — sk (@kirkxxs) September 29, 2022

Trevor Noah is officially the most successful South African export ever. Bagging Dua Lipa is the pinnacle, I’m afraid — 𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖑 𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𓅓 (@shezaaaad_) September 29, 2022

me rn after just hearing about dua lipa and Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/PbkM8933ph — JT (@TrevinoJake) September 29, 2022

Trevor Noah and Dua lipa's relationship is as odd as the photographer's camera pic.twitter.com/1Wl4IKC1nk — NkabiKaMsholozi (@NkabiKaMsholozi) September 29, 2022

Although the Daily Mail pics do look pretty cosy, the Dua Lipa/Trevor Noah pairing hasn’t been confirmed as the real deal.

All we can do is study these blurry-ass pics and hope Dua Lipa drops some kind of cryptic onstage hint when she is in town for her much-hyped Australian tour in November.