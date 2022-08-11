Get ready to levitate your way south this spring because Dua Lipa has revealed a very special theatre show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. She’ll be hitting the iconique St Kilda venue before she kicks off the Aussie leg of her Future Nostalgia world tour.

This intimate one-off show will see Dua Lipa perform to a very lucky 2800-odd fans at the gorgeous theatre with supporting sets from Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya. Honestly sounds like a late-spring dream.

Considering Dua Lipa’s Aussie run of her world tour is entirely arena shows, this cheeky performance at the Palais on October 30 is a true treat for us all. You’ll be able to see her literally sweat instead of trying to keep your whole body still while you use the 3x zoom on your phone. Ugh, I can’t.

Getting tickets to the special show in St Kilda is running through a ballot so you can rest your quick-clicking fingers and cancel those reminder alarms for once. You can register for the presale ballot over on Live Nation from now until 5pm on August 17.

Dua Lipa’s intimate gig is all happening as part of ALWAYS LIVE — a brand new, state-wide celebration of live contemporary music in Victoria over October and November.

The inaugural program includes Sophie Ellis Bextor at the NGV, Crowded House on the banks of the Murray River in Wodonga, German producer Claptone in St Kilda, Toro Y Moi at Northcote Theatre, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Hanging Rock, Khruangbin at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Isaiah Firebrace playing a hometown show near Echuca and Yothu Yindi at the hallowed Hamer Hall.

Check out the full lineup at the ALWAYS LIVE website and we’ll be crossing all our fingers and toes we get into that Dula Peep show down by the bay in St Kilda (or just go cry on the rides at Luna Park, I guess).