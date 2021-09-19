Dig out your dancing shoes, dust those bad bois off, and strap ’em on ‘cos Dua Lipa is coming to Australia in 2022 and FINALLY, some good news!

The iconique singer has today announced that her Future Nostalgia Tour will be heading Down Under in November 2022.

The tour will kick off at Brisbane’s BEC on November 5, followed by Qudos Bank Arena Sydney on November 8, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 11, Adelaide’s AEC Arena on November 14 and concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on November 16.

Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale at 2pm Thursday September 23, so levitate on over to this link in a coupla days.

Meanwhile, Dua has issued the following statement to her loving Aussie fans re: the tour announcement:

I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party.

Keen! Keen! Keen!

