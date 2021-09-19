Dig out your dancing shoes, dust those bad bois off, and strap ’em on ‘cos Dua Lipa is coming to Australia in 2022 and FINALLY, some good news!
The iconique singer has today announced that her Future Nostalgia Tour will be heading Down Under in November 2022.
The tour will kick off at Brisbane’s BEC on November 5, followed by Qudos Bank Arena Sydney on November 8, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 11, Adelaide’s AEC Arena on November 14 and concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on November 16.
Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale at 2pm Thursday September 23, so levitate on over to this link in a coupla days.
Meanwhile, Dua has issued the following statement to her loving Aussie fans re: the tour announcement:
I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party.
Keen! Keen! Keen!
DUA LIPA
FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR
AUSTRALIA 2022
BEC, BRISBANE SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5
QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8
ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11
AEC ARENA, ADELAIDE MONDAY NOVEMBER 14
RAC ARENA, PERTH
TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23 AT 2PM (LOCAL TIME)
Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday September 22, 1pm – Thursday September 23, 1pm
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
The Kid LAROI Has Announced His First-Ever Aussie Tour And We Absolutely Love To See It
-
Snoop Dogg Just Announced His First Aussie Tour Since 2014 & The Grass Really Do Be Greener
-
My Chemical Romance Are Officially Touring Australia In 2022 & My Inner Emo Is Hysterical RN
-
Squeeze Back Into Your Skinny Jeans Bc Kings Of Leon Are Touring Aus For The 1st Time In 10 Yrs