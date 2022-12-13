WELL THEN: Dua Lipa Is Rumoured To Be Dating Jack Harlow, The Bloke Who Wrote A Song About Her

It turns out writing a mediocre song about your celebrity crush might actually be a great seduction method ‘cos sources reckon Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa are romantically involved. Yet another rogue rumoured celebrity couple is born.

In case you missed it, Harlow has a song called “Dua Lipa” featuring lyrics such as: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature”. Romance!

But according to Page Six, Dua was not irrevocably put off by the verse. A source said she and Harlow have been in “constant communication” since meeting at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch earlier this month.

Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa chat and pose for photos at #VarietyHitmakers. https://t.co/Vf0Tk53igw pic.twitter.com/6YOrQrj2Gf — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2022

A source said Harlow was “very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]”.

According to the publication, “insiders” claimed he flew to New York to see Lipa after her gig at the Jingle Ball last Friday. And the pair was reportedly spotted arriving separately for lunch the next day.

Who needs a dating app when you can just… write a song about one of the world’s most famous celebrities and hope your charisma wins her over?

The source, who’s apparently close to Harlow said, “he is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her”. Godspeed to that curly haired man I guess.

All of this is wild considering Harlow revealed in a radio interview in May Dua was not a huge fan of the song.

Harlow said he FaceTimed Lipa to play her the song ahead of its release so she didn’t feel “blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything”.

Harlow also added that if Lipa hadn’t approved of the song he wouldn’t have released it, which is a nice bit of basic human decency. He said that when Lipa heard the song she was “kinda thrown off”. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Gossip guru Deuxmoi seemed shocked — or perhaps suspicious — at the news. I will be turning post notifications on for more goss about this alleged couple.

Jack Harlow was previously rumoured to be dating TikToker Addison Rae. There was also speculation about his relo with rapper Saweetie after a vid of them at the BET Awards went viral. However, Harlow denied he’d been trying to shoot his shot with her.

Dua Lipa was most recently linked to Trevor Noah, but she then confirmed she was single in an ep of her podcast in October. Dua Lipa: icon, legend, star, podcaster.

“For me, this year is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” she said in the ep.

“It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

It seems a certain clone of Yung Gravy has made her reassess that statement. Well, the curls do in fact get the girls.