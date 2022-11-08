Keep an eye on your mothers, aunts and grandmas because noted MILF lover and well-dressed lothario Yung Gravy is headed down under next year. The gravy man cometh for a late summer whip around Aus and I’m not quite sure if we’re physically, emotionally or spiritually prepared for it.
The viral rapper will be landing in Australia in mid-February and taking his tour around the country before flicking over to New Zealand for a string of yet-to-be-confirmed shows across the ditch.
Sydney’s Enmore Theatre will be his first stop on February 10. He’ll then hit Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane before winding up the whirlwind summer romance in Melbourne on the 19th.
It’s absolutely not lost on us that he’s over here for Valentine’s Day — possibly the one day Yung Gravy’s horny power is most concentrated — so watch your (or your mum’s) DMs for any potentially saucy activity.
He’s making the sultry summer trip to Australia to celebrate his new album, Marvelous, which dropped in late October. Considering the energy held within the lead singles “Betty (Get Money)” and “Dancing In The Rain”, I can only imagine these shows will be dripping in red satin and faux fur.
It’s gonna be like a ’70s porno den in there, so find your best velour fit and strap in for the ride on the gravy train.
Tickets for the steamy Yung Gravy Australian tour go on sale from 10am on Friday November 11 and, as always, there’s a cheeky presale happening from 10am on Thursday November 10.
Check out the full dates for the Yung Gravy tour below and then check in on your mum in the off-chance you wind up with a new step-dad next year.
Yung Gravy Marvelous Australian & NZ Tour 2023
Friday 10 February
Enmore Theatre
Sydney NSW
TICKETS
Saturday 11 February
Hindley Street Music Hall
Adelaide SA
TICKETS
Friday 17 February
Astor Theatre
Perth WA
TICKETS
Saturday 18 February
Fortitude Music Hall
Brisbane Qld
TICKETS
Sunday 19 February
Forum
Melbourne Vic
TICKETS
Tuesday 21 February
Venue TBA
Christchurch NZ
Thursday 23 February
Venue TBA
Wellington NZ
Friday 24 February
Bruce Mason Centre
Auckland NZ
TICKETS
Saturday 25 February
Venue TBA
Dunedin NZ
