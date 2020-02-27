Set the scene. You’re at pilates, you’re sweaty, you’ve had a week, and there in the middle of your class is someone that looks an awful lot like Dua Lipa. Except it is Dua Lipa. Dua Lipa is in your pilates class in Sydney.

According to one pilates student, who shall remain anonymous, Dua randomly rocked up to a class on Wednesday this week.

“Everyone in class played it so chill,” the pilates student told PEDESTRIAN.TV, “like there were only six or so of us, but then this young girl came for the next class and started crying when she saw her, and wanted a photo.”

I mean, that’s your confirmation right there.

Our source said she wasn’t even sure it was Dua Lipa at first… why would you? We’d personally love to know the chances of running into Dua Lipa at [checks notes] a lunchtime intermediate class at KX Pilates, in Surry Hills on a Wednesday afternoon. Honestly. So you can’t blame the gal for shrugging it all off at first.

“I saw her and thought, ‘whoa hectic, the ‘Dua’ hairstyle has taken off’,” she said, describing the artist’s hairstyle of blonde on the top and black on the bottom.

“Then I was like, ‘Dua is in Sydney for Mardi Gras AND she has a British accent. Then the crying girl confirmed it,” she said.

Dua did the class with an older woman, who may or may not have been her manager.

“The manager was like [to the fan], ‘She’s just done a workout, give her a second.'”

Our source questioned why Dua didn’t just hire out the entire studio, but maybe she just wanted to have a “normal” class. Remember when Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi were spotted swanning around Sydney on the train? That was a time.

Dua is actually in Sydney to headline (!) Mardi Gras this year. She’ll be joined by Kesha and Sam Smith to name just two. You can suss out all the deets right HERE.

Fitting.

