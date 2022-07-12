At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Only Murders In The Building Season three is officially happening and it legit feels like Season two just dropped, like, five minutes ago.

But hey, we’ll take it!

After a critically-acclaimed second season, which followed a critically-acclaimed first season, it’s just been announced that a third season is on the way (which, I’m sure, will be critically-acclaimed as well).

Here’s everything we know so far!

Who will be in Only Murders In The Building Season 3?

Epic trio Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez are all returning to helm the third season.

As for their co-stars? We’ve got no flipping idea as of yet.

I’m sure contracts are being passed around, negotiated and signed as we speak, so watch this space!

What’s the plot?

Look, who knows if the script has even been written yet but I’m sure the writers have something clever up their sleeves.

Especially after that bonkers finale!

Is there an Only Murders In The Building Season 3 trailer?

Again, it’s yet to begin filming so just hold up there, ploise.

In the meantime catch the first two seasons on Disney+.