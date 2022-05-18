At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Hello dear listeners, sleuths and lovers of moider mysteries. Today’s your lucky day because we have been gifted a glimpse into the next chapter of the crime-comedy hit Only Murders in the Building with a new teaser for Season 2. Get ready to settle in with a pot of dip and your red string, we’ve got another murder to solve.

After the first season, where our trio tried to unravel the Arconia’s dark underbelly and found themselves implicated in the murder in the building, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are back. And it looks like things are about to get even more bonkers.

Only Murders in the Building‘s new teaser picks up right after Season 1 ends, with the gang now released from questioning. They tell the rest of their building’s residents that they were framed, but people are skeptical. Aaaaand then various bits of crime scene evidence start appearing in their homes, including a bloody knife.

Now Charles, Oliver and Mabel have to prove their innocence by figuring out who is trying to frame them and who killed Bunny. But judging by the mysterious tunnel they just discovered between their rooms, well, it looks like we’re getting more questions than answers.

Is there an official trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

The first official teaser for Only Murders came out in late March, and it picks up at the end of Season 1. You can watch it below.

They said it would be fun working with @SteveMartinToGo and Martin Short… pic.twitter.com/qZjl8Ab0pX — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 24, 2022

Not only that but Season 2 sees the Arconia part-time detectives having to compete against another true crime podcast trying to snatch their audience. All while navigating the side eyes and gossipy whispers of their nosy neighbours.

What is Cara Delevingne’s role in Only Murders Season 2?

Keen eyes will notice there are a couple of new faces in the first official trailer for Season 2 of Only Murders In The Building, including Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer.

Delevingne plays Alice, an art gallery owner and a love interest for Mabel (!!!!!!).

Delevingne and Gomez are longtime pals, and showrunner / series co-creator John Hoffman reckons this shines through on-screen.

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman told Vanity Fair. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, ‘Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.’”

When Is The Release Date For Only Murders In The Building Season 2?

We’ll find out more when the new season of Only Murders In The Building lands on June 28.

It’ll be back on Disney+ here in Australia, and you can go back and watch (or re-watch, or re-re-watch) Season 1 right now.