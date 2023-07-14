The 20 Best Stan TV Shows That’ll Make You Never Wanna Leave Yr Bed

It’s the age-old problem, isn’t it? It’s the end of the day, you take a load off on the couch, jump onto Stan with your other half, housemate(s), or on your lonesome, and despite spotting a bunch of killer shows on Stan to watch, you just can’t bloody decide on something. Well, to help you narrow down the list of the best Stan TV shows, we’ve compiled an A+ assortment of the shows that you must watch ASAP, based on both Rotten Tomatoes and critic reviews.

So that should make your bingeing sessions much easier, aye? You’re welcome.

The Best TV Shows On Stan

20. Station Eleven

If you’re messed up like me and absolutely thrive on watching the most fucked apocalyptic media you can get your hands on, you’ll love Station Eleven.

Set after a deadly pandemic wipes out most of the world, this gem can be a lil triggering at times on account of, y’know, the whole panini thing.

But it’s also one of the most accurate representations of how cooked things get when there’s a deadly virus millin’ about.

19. Hacks

A show about stand-up comedy featuring Jean Smart? Yeah, sign us the fuck up.

Hacks follows the mentorship between an ageing, legendary comic and a pissy, millennial young writer (not me, surprisingly).

It’s fkn funny as shit, so if you’re after a good belly chortle, look no further.

18. Bump

A surprise pregnancy? That’s true horror movie shit right there. Surprisingly though, Bump isn’t a horror at all — it’s actually a pretty charming Stan original series that’ll actually make your eyes water a little (I swear it’s just onions).

You can cop all three seasons of this Aussie tearjerker over on Stan, but be warned, you won’t leave your bed until you’ve binged them all.

17. The Good Lord Bird

Featuring our universal father, Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird is quite a serious one and follows the story of “Onion” (Joshua Caleb Johnson) an enslaved African-American during the American Civil War.

16. Yellowstone

Honestly, the drama behind Yellowstone but be even better than the show itself, but if you really want to immerse yourself in the IRL tea, it’s a good idea to look at it’s source material.

More yeehaw than yahoo, Yellowstone is kind of like a western version of Succession — fucked up families, but with a touch of “RIDE ‘EM COWBOY!”

15. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Josh Thomas can pretty much do no wrong. Case in point: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

This gem revolves around a neurotic dude in his 20s (played by Thomas, ofc) who has to take care of his siblings after their father’s unexpected death.

14. The Handmaid’s Tale

Is it fact? Is it fiction? In a time where women’s reproductive rights are actually going backwards instead of forwards, The Handmaid’s Tale is a sobering watch.

Take out the forced birth and the incredibly uncomfy scenes and you’ve got an addictive watch that’s masterfully made.

…You’ll just need to sit in the shower for, like, six hours after watching it.

13. Hannibal

Daddy Mads Mikkelsen playing the iconic cannibal, Hannibal Lecter? I’ve never been so confused at being this horny in my entire life.

This show is set before Hannibal has reached full cannibal status. So he’s more like having little nibbles as opposed to three-course meals.

12. The Office

If you fancy watching the same comfort show for the next seven years, may I direct you towards The Office?

The US version, which iconically stars Steve Carrell, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, is the perfect show to bubble away in the background as you desperately try to fight off seasonal depression.

11. RuPaul’s Drag Race

Is it a best Stan TV shows list without the show that probably made us all sign up for Stan in the first place?

HUNTY! If you’re not watching Drag Race, respectfully, what the fuck are you doing with your life?

10. The Great

If you’re partial to a period telly show, defs chuck The Great on your list.

It stars your Skins BF Nicholas Hoult in the role of the bumbling Emperor Peter III, while queen Elle Fanning plays his fed-up missus, Catherine the Great, who is so tired of her husband’s shit that she creates a devious plot to murder him.

It’s satire at its absolute finest with loads of hilarious moments, set to the backdrop of the ye olde days.

9. Killing Eve

If you haven’t watched Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer‘s queen shit series Killing Eve just yet, I suggest you hook it to your veins IMMEDIATELY.

The series debuted in 2018 and has taken the world by storm with its quirky (read: disturbed) characters, its gripping storylines, and the incredible, award-winning performances of its leading ladies.

The comedy-drama series has scored a bunch of awards at the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes, the Emmys, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and more.

Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve was adapted by actress, producer and absolute queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), so you know you’re in fab hands.

8. The Bold Type

Dunno about you, but my life has become a meaningless void since The Bold Type ended and I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking this because although it’s not exactly an Emmy Award-winning series, it still copped 89% on Rotten Tomatoes ‘cos it’s just that bloody good and, frankly, it’s one of the best Stan TV shows.

So if, like me, you’re not ready to say goodbye to Sutton (Meghann Fahy), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Jane (Katie Stevens), why not go back to where it all began by rewatching the series?

As they say, don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened, and nothing will make you smile more than rewatching this beloved series.

That is the cheesiest sentence I’ve ever written but hey, it’s appropriate here, don’t ya reckon?

READ MORE The Bold Type Stars Told Us About An IRL Drunken Night Out That *Nearly* Made It Into Season 5

7. Normal People

This thirsty drama series took the world by storm and kept us warm on many a night, if ya catch my drift.

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel with the same name, Normal People tells the story of two star-crossed lovers, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal).

Fans fell madly in love with both Connell and the bloke who played him, and Marianne’s hair has became so iconique that people have tried to recreate it everywhere. The power of the bangs!!!

The critics also frothed on the show, so you can’t just put it down to us being bored upon its release. It truly is one of the most heart-wrenching love stories of our time.

6. Breaking Bad

Is it any surprise at all that Breaking Bad made this list? The iconique story of high school chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his sidekick Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is literally one of the greatest tales in television history.

The show has copped a metric fuck ton of awards, including 16 Primetime Emmys, eight Satellite Awards, two Golden Globes, two Critics’ Choice Awards, four Television Critics Association Awards, and more.

All five seasons are now streaming on Stan, plus its spinoff series Better Call Saul, so that should keep ya busy for a while.

5. Better Call Saul

Whether you’ve been a die-hard Breaking Bad fan since day dot or you’re new to the franchise, the critics say the prequel Better Call Saul is defo one to watch.

The series charts the epic transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), who you’ll recognise from Breaking Bad, from a high-key loser to the sleek Albuquerque lawyer we know and love as Saul Goodman.

It’s not often that a spinoff series knocks it out of the park and this one not only fucking smashed it, but it even beat the OG in the Rotten Tomatoes ratings with an almost perfect score of 98%. V. impressive!

4. Younger

Remember how I said earlier that my life has recently become meaningless because The Bold Type ended? Well, Younger finishing up most definitely contributed to that. Damn, that one hurt, too. Mostly because the show has been such a beacon of light in my life, what with its loveable characters, its addictive storyline, and its all-around good vibes.

If you’re in need of good vibes, this is one of the best Stan TV shows for it.

Created by Darren Star, a.k.a. the bloke behind Sex & The City and Emily In Paris, Younger stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster and queen of everything Hilary Duff alongside a stellar cast, including Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

All seven seasons are now streaming on Stan so dive the fuck in, mates.

3. It’s a Sin

This brand-spanking new show is a powerful statement in queer television. Taking place in the 1980s, It’s A Sin tells the story of the AIDS epidemic and follows a group of gay friends and their journey through the decade that changed the world.

The British miniseries received critical acclaim for its emotional moments, stellar performances and the gripping depiction of the real-life epidemic.

Definitely one of the most important (and enjoyable) shows on Stan.

2. Blindspotting

Our runner-up is Blindspotting, a spin-off sequel of the 2018 film of the same name.

Set six months after the movie, Blindspotting follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a woman whose husband is suddenly incarcerated, forcing her to move in with his mother, along with their kiddo.

1. Vida

And coming in at numero uno is the critically acclaimed series Vida, which copped a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Yiewwwww.

Set in the heavily Latinx east side area of Los Angeles, Vida follows two Mexican-American sisters, Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) who reconnect after years of estrangement following their mother’s death.

It’s been celebrated for its representation of the queer community as Emma, a main character, is a lesbian. The episodes tackle a variety of important themes including LGBTQIA+ discrimination, sexual identity and coming out.

Every episode is now streaming exclusively on Stan and according to the critics, it’s one of the best Stan TV shows.