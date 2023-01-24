The nominations for the 2023 Oscars are in and, um, d’ya want the good news or the bad news first?

Okay, let’s start with the good news.

Everything Everywhere All At Once scored the most noms!

The beloved 2022 flick scored big with 11 nominations including biggies like Best Director, Best Lead Actress and Best Original Screenplay.

Loads of legends involved in the movie scored noms including the amazing Michelle Yeoh and her supporting co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, all of whom are nominated for the first time.

Yeoh’s nomination makes her the first Asian nominee for Best Actress.

Everything Everywhere All At Once fkn cleaned up at 2023 Oscars. (Credit: Foxtel)

The 2023 Oscars also marks a record for the number of Asian actors nominated, feat. The Whale’s Hong Chau.

Speaking of which, Brendan Fraser, whose career was derailed by health issues, sexual assault and other personal struggles, re-emerged as the lead in The Whale and he obviously killed it ‘cos he got nominated for Best Actor.

Joining Fraser in the category are your bois Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Austin Butler (Elvis) ‘cos that faux accent of his had to stand for something, right?

Aaaaaand that’s pretty much where the good news stops, ready for the shitty news?

Not a single female director was nominated this year.

Let me repeat that:

Not.

A.

Single.

Female.

Director.

Was.

Nominated.

But get this, movies by female directors were nominated elsewhere?

Director Charlotte Wells‘ Aftersun was recognised by way of Paul Mescal’s Best Actor nom and Sarah Polley‘s Women Talking was nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

Um, make it make sense.

There’s also a blatant absence of Black actors in Lead Categories.

Viola Davis was seemingly a shoo-in for her acclaimed role in The Woman King, plus Danielle Deadwyle‘s role in Till was one of the most talked-about breakthroughs of the year.

Yeah, nah. Not into that.

Anyway, suss out who else was nominated at the 2023 Oscars below.

The full list of 2023 Oscars nominations:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor