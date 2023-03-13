The 2023 Oscars Ceremony is finally here, which means we get to gander at the most fabulous looks from some of the hottest celebs in Hollywood on the red carpet (well, this year it was more of a champagne/cement colour). After all, who’s here for the trophies?

For girls, gays and theys of culture, the night of The Oscars is one of the most important times for looking at gorgeous gowns, rooting for your favourite actors and crying when they don’t win. I have my tissues ready and my queer little heart beating FAST — what a time to be alive.

Let’s look at some of the most stunning looks that came down the champagne carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

For some reason, Emily Blunt came down the champagne carpet with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I get that they were in 2021’s Jungle Cruise together but that movie feels like it came out twenty years ago.

Either way, the pair look perfect together in their peach & white ensemble.

Michelle Yeoh

The trend of this year’s Oscars red carpet seemed to be sophisticated glamour and the colour white. I wonder if the super celebs had a huge WhatsApp chat where they discussed what to wear… I just know Jamie Lee Curtis is the chat’s host.

Michelle Yeoh, as always, ate the fkn runway. There IS no trend without her.

I’m not going to say “mother”. I’m not. Setting myself the challenge to never say it again throughout this yarn because Miss Yeoh out-mothered the competition.

Jessica Chastain

Try not to say “mother” for five minutes challenge: failed.

Austin Butler

Despite his role in Elvis, Austin Butler has gone for a more sophisticated and classic look.

A smart choice for someone who’s leading the charge of Hollywood’s A-class of younger actors making massive waves.

Halle Berry

Honestly one of the best looks of the evening. Halle Berry just knows how to OWN the room. Gorgeous.

Harry Shum Jr.

That’s my husband right there.

If he needs a kitchen accomplice, I can act like a raccoon, no sweat.

Brendan Fraser

Everyone’s fave to win Best Actor, Brendan Fraser.

He looks smart, sophisticated and so, so handsome. My heart is FULL.

Stephanie Hsu

Rocking up in a custom Valentino is MY winner for Best Supporting Actress, Stephanie Hsu.

She looks so immaculate, I have no notes. Everything about this is gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous.

Ke Huy Quan

Every time Ke Huy Quan opens his mouth you can’t help but smile.

His joy is just so infectious and it’s heartwarming to be able to see him rock the “red” carpet like this.

I WILL be crying at his awards speech when he wins.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett did the THING.

Jamie Lee Curtis

This shimmering dress looks simply gorgeous on Jamie Lee Curtis.

She really is in her Jamie Leenaissance.

Paul Mescal

Looking suave on the charcoal carpet that appears straight out of a school office full of chainsmoking Debbies and Carols comes everyone’s favourite normal person, Paul Mescal.

Ana de Armas

Nominated for her work in the controversial Blonde, Ana de Armas hopes to beat out powerhouses Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett for Best Actress.

Well, I don’t think that’s going to pan out well for her but she sure does look elite.

Cate Blanchett

Speaking of Cate Blanchett, she came down the murky carpet in a stunning blue and black number.

She always steps up to make Australia proud.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Speaking of Australia, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban came down the Oscars carpet looking like The Addams Family.

They’re in love, I’m in love, that’s all that matters.

Lady Gaga

A serve as per usual.

Kate Hudson

Look at the material. This woman simply does not age.

Janelle Monáe

Speaking of people who don’t age, Janelle Monáe stepped out to prove that the Glass Onion cast really knows how to work a beige carpet.

Hong Chau

Nominated for her excellent acting in The Menu The Whale, Hong Chau stepped out in one of the most regal and elegant looks of the night.

She really brightened up that off-custard carpet.

Florence Pugh

Miss Florence Pugh came to the Oscars draped in my bedsheets. I was wondering where they went.

She should get the award for Best Actress for pretending that there was no drama on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Sandra Oh

This orange is simply exquisite on Sandra Oh.

Eve found dead.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne decided to match the red carpet roses on the carpet with this stunning colour, and in the words of philosopher René Descartes, it was a huge slay.

Halle Bailey

The future Disney princess Halle Bailey came to the Oscars looking like Cinderella, and it really was a gorgeous shout-out to the Head Mouse.

She truly looked gorgeous and I cannot wait to see her in The Little Mermaid.

Salma Hayek

I won’t say mother… I won’t. I shan’t.

Rihanna

Rihanna came very late (but of course) but still devoured the Oscars carpet.

She also brought the little bub-to-be.

Lenny Kravitz

I’m SWEATING.

And that’s all the fab looks from the 2023 Oscars! Check out our live list to suss who won what this year.