Oscar Nominations 2024: Which Celebs Are Likely To Get A Nod This Year

Award season is in full swing and it’s all leading up to the 2024 Oscars. You know, the one presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognise excellence in cinematic achievements? Yep, that one!

We’re currently up to the 96th Oscars ceremony, where the best work in cinema and film — well, according to the Academy’s gang of members — of the last year will be recognised for their good work.

As the Oscar Nominations for 2024 come after the Golden Globe Awards and last week’s BAFTA nominations, we have a few hints about which films and actors might be recognised. However, each year there are usually some surprise additions and snubs. Fingers crossed that continues because I love the drama.

Who do we think will cop a nomination?

I know it feels like Barbie and Oppenheimer are all anyone can talk about but it’s for good reason. Both films slapped and so far have cleaned up on the award show circuit and I don’t think their sweep will stop at the Oscars. Not only do I think both films will be up for Best Picture, but I think Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy will be up for lead actor in their respective gendered categories, potentially with some supporting actor nominations thrown in there too. Then again, after the run they’ve had, I’m basically stating the obvious here.

Other films that I think are a shoo-in for Best Picture are The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things and Anatomy Of A Fall.

After Parasite became the first non-English film to pick up the award for Best Picture in 2019, many critics are wondering if the French film Anatomy Of A Fall might take any extra favour.

The girls are girlsing!!!! Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike and Emerald Fennell attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards. (Image: Getty)

Variety editor Clayton Davis reckons that we’ll see surprise noms for Michael Mann‘s Ferrari potentially popping up in Best Picture and he hypothesizes that Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn might make it into Best Screenplay. I certainly hope so, purely because of all the cum-related headlines that film has allowed me to write.



Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes‘ Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley theorises that films such as The Color Purple, Past Lives, Maestro and American Fiction could receive a Best Picture nod too. I hope she’s right about Past Lives because Greta Lee deserves all the kudos!!!!

Personally, I’m hoping to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem recognised for Best Animated Feature Film and “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie awarded Best Original Song.

When are the Oscars?

The actual award ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, March 10. It’ll be streaming from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For us Aussies, the ceremony will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7Plus on Monday, March 11. But if you can’t sneak away from your dest to tune in, don’t worry, the good people at Channel 7 have already pencilled in an encore later that night.