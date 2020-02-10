Thanks for signing up!

Enough with all the Oscars acceptance speeches and gowns, here’s the tea you really want.

The lush afterparty was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts where the stars sipped champagne, munched on In-N-Out Burgers, and got down on the D-floor.

Vanity Fair reports Little Women director Greta Gerwig was the ‘life and soul of the party’, letting her hair down to ‘Uptown Funk’ alongside her friends.

Big jokey winner Joaquin Phoenix attended the partay with his missus Rooney Mara who used the opportunity to protest the aforementioned In-N-Out Burgers as she wore a sign that read: ‘Choose vegan! It isn’t a Fad. It’s the future’.

Daily Mail reports Kate Hudson ‘took the lead with swigging champagne,’ while Adriana Lima cut some serious shapes on the dance floor.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian seemingly resolved her seven-year-old feud with American journo Katie Couric as the pair were seen chatting away.

Back in 2013, Katie was forced to apologise for hurting Kim’s feelings after questioning her family’s fame.

Katie released a statement in response to the reality star’s savage Instagram post accusing Katie of being a “fake media friend.”

“I’ve met Kim before and I think she’s a really sweet person,” the TV presenter told E! News.

Tyrese Gibson was seen praising Renee Zellweger following her Best Actress win for her role in biopic Judy.

The Oscar for unlikely alliance goes to goth icon Marilyn Manson and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello who were spotted snapping selfies together.

And lastly, Scarlett Johansson celebrated alongside her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, who took home the Best Supporting Actress prize on the night.

All-in-all, I’d say it was one hell of a Hollywood shindig.