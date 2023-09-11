Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Just Got Hitched & Deuxmoi Says There Was Mad Drama Involved

It’s a sad day for Chris Evans enthusiasts because he’s officially a married man.

According to Page Six, the Captain America star has tied the knot with 26-year-old actor Alba Baptista in a teeny-tiny ceremony in their home.



They kept it pretty intimate, inviting only close family and friends. Apparently, the guest list included a handful of his Marvel co-stars including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Chris and Alba have been linked since November 2022 after a source told PEOPLE that they’d been dating for “over a year”.



“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” the insider said.



“His family and friends all adore her.”



While the pair had never confirmed their engagement publicly, insiders like Instagram gossip guru Deuxmoi reported that they were betrothed.



Interestingly, in the latest episode of the Deux U podcast, Deuxmoi alleged that Chris’ family wasn’t too happy about the couple’s engagement.



“Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are engaged. It has not been publicly confirmed by either of their representatives but I’m here to tell you, they are engaged. Their wedding is on the horizon, it’s going to happen very, very soon,” she said in Friday’s episode.



“Another piece of this story is that they did have an engagement party at the beginning of this summer and I had heard that some of his family wasn’t invited because they’re not too jazzed about him and Alba getting together.



“Somebody had sent me a message in June saying they had heard that he’s keeping the engagement on the downlow for some reason and he didn’t even invite his closest family to the engagement party,” she said.



Deuxmoi explained that she had done her due diligence and checked this information with another one of her “reliable sources” to confirm it.



“They had also heard the same information but I don’t know the exact reason why the family isn’t so crazy about her,” she concluded.



Veeerrry interesting.

Back in July, Chris deactivated his Instagram and X accounts so he could take a “little break” from screen time over the summer. But before he nuked his accounts, he posted a bunch of pics of himself and Alba. Meanwhile, her IG doesn’t have even a hint of Chris’ presence.



Maybe it’s because she’s in her 20s and her ‘gram seems like a curated art project while Chris is in his 40s and uses it to keep his friends, family, and fans updated.



Either way, I’m dying for some wedding pics. Fingers crossed he reactivates soon so we can see even just a snippet of the happy couples’ nuptials.





