Actress Jana Kramer has literally lived out our worst nightmare: having an “embarrassing” bathroom incident while on a date with Chris Evans.

The One Tree Hill star revealed she and the “Sexiest Man Alive” went on “a few dates” over a decade ago but he ghosted her after she had “asparagus pee” at his home.

For those of you who don’t know (I sure didn’t until my colleagues told me), apparently asparagus can make your pee smell rank… filing that one away.

“To this day I’m actually sort of mortified … this is so embarrassing,” she said on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

She claimed the actor invited her to his California home for a “sleepover” while his friends from Boston were in town.

“And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me,” she said, adding that she went to sleep before Evans.

She continued, “And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again. I did the asparagus walk of shame out of his house.”

Although Kramer said they “didn’t hook up that night,” she revealed that the actor, who is now dating actress Alba Baptista, is a “great kisser” and “super sexy.”

Despite the “mortifying” incident, Kramer slid into Evans’ DMs last year after hearing he was looking for a GF.

She didn’t reveal what he replied to her, but she pointed out that he was probably with Baptista at the time. So I’m assuming it didn’t go well for her once again.

Poor Jana… that shit would send me straight to therapy, NGL.