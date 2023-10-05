One Of The Hollywood Chris’ Is Rumoured To Be Quitting Acting & Splitting With His Missus

It’s no secret that there are a lot of Chris’ in Hollywood. Some are loved more than others. In fact, the online debate over which Hollywood Chris is the best Chris has been kicking since 2014 and these Chris’ include Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. Sadly for Chris Pratt, he often gets tainted with the least favourite Hollywood Chris. Hopefully, his millions of dollars make up for the hit to the ego. Anyway, now there’s a new debate about the Hollywood Chris’ – which one is planning on giving up acting and saying cya to his wife.

Let’s investigate.

The rumour first began as they often do with an insider source writing into Instagram’s real-life Gossip Girl Deuxmoi. She shared the tea on her IG Stories on Friday.

“A certain male actor is leaving acting, though not retiring,” the insider wrote.

“He’s expected to make an album, as his first music endeavor. His team is very excited but his wife is not happy with the career change.

“I’ve heard they’re getting divorced…not sure about that part though,” they concluded.



Very interesting.

(Image Source: Deuxmoi / Instargram)

A singing career? I fucking love this. I know this rumour is completely hearsay but I have decided to conduct my own investigation by seeing if any of the famous Chris’ can actually sing. Thankfully there are actually singing compilations on YouTube for basically all of the Chris’.

First up, is Chris Evans and let me just say, Captain America has pipes. He can also play a mean tune on the piano.

The only thing is Chris Evans just tied the knot with Alba Baptista in September. And while I’m sure there are many thirsty, thirsty people who want to see the relationship fail, I think their relo might still be going strong less than a month after walking down the aisle.

Well, you’d hope so, anyway.



READ MORE Folks Are Sharing Their Cringiest Celeb Encounters On Deuxmoi And I Want The Earth To Swallow Me

It’s time for Chris Pine, the one with the blue eyes that make you wanna go AHHHHHHH. Just me? No worries.

Despite telling Jimmy Kimmell that he loves to sing in the shower but he’s no good, he was still happy to grab a mic and sing a crooner-esque rendition of “Fly Me To The Moon”.

He’s GOOD and he fkn knows it. Power to you, king.

As far as his love life goes, Mr Pine is currently single. His last girlfriend was reportedly British actor Annabelle Wallis and they split in March 2022.

So, while I’d love to see Chris Pine come out with a Christmas album á la Michael Bublé, he doesn’t fit the bill.

Parks And Recreation star Chris Pratt is our next investigation target and of course, he can sing. I’m starting to think that as an actor who uses their voice as a tool to convey emotion all day might just be able to use it to sing too. Colour me surprised.

While Chris Pratt is shown up by actual professional singer Chris Stapleton, he does bloody well. Come through chest voice!!!!



Chris Pratt is currently married to Katherine Schwarzenegger. The pair got hitched in 2019 and they have two daughters together. He was previously married to fellow actor Anna Faris and they have a son together.

Hmmm maybe there is trouble in paradise?

Finally, we have Chris Hemsworth.

According to a five-minute YouTube video entitled “Chris Hemsworth Funny Singing Compilation” the Thor star actually loves singing.



“Can Chris Hemsworth sing? No. Does Chris Hemsworth like singing? Loves it, love it, really enjoy it but going off the response of my family and friends I’d say nup. Definitely not,” he said, adding that he can play guitar.

Chris Hemsworth is married to fellow actor Elsa Pataky. This genetically blessed couple have been together since 2010. They walked down the aisle later that year and went on to have three kids together.

But to make things more scintillating, another anonymous source wrote into Deuxmoi on Thursday speculating about the state of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa’s marriage.

“Not seen together since August,” they began.

“He brings his mum to Chris Evan’s Boston wedding while she’s in Italy on a girl’s trip. Now he’s in Iceland with their daughter and he’s in Tokyo with their boys…trouble?”

(Image Source: Deuxmoi / Instagram)

Look, it’s all speculation but this tip does fit the bill of the first one Deuxmoi shared. You know what they say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire etc, etc.

And now that we know they all can sing, we’ll keep you posted for any updates on which Chris is gonna drop a (hopefully) fire single.