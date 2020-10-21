Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. have learned about the Definitive Ranking Of Chrises and are very much not happy with the fact their Marvel Universe pal Chris Pratt has come in as the worst of the bunch.

It was kicked off by Jack Ryan writer and TV producer Amy Berg over the weekend with a very simple meme, stating that one has to go out of four of the Hollywood Chrises – Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Pratt. In a swift and rightful move, everyone immediately said that Pratt was the Chris they would not miss.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Pratt. This wasn’t difficult at all. Pratt isn’t even in the same universe as the other three — VenikaDewan (@WhatsSleepTho) October 17, 2020

Always Pratt. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 17, 2020

Pratt. His views are terrible and he supports anti-lgbtq activist churches. Easy. — Kev Hamm (@kevhamm) October 17, 2020

Some were also quick to note that Chris Pratt had already been booted from Chris Island due to his shady behaviour around allegations his church is anti-LGBTQIA, or his political leanings, or the fact he and Anna Faris broke hearts worldwide when they got divorced.

Regardless, apparently, Pratt has been long gone from the Chris List, and was replaced with Chris Pang, who must be protected at all costs.

We replaced Pratt with Chris Pang long ago pic.twitter.com/VXUVQim1bQ — Annie, Librarian AF she/her ???????? (@dharmascholar) October 18, 2020

But the whole ranking of the Chrises has now upset his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger as well as his Marvel fam, who were quick to defend Pratt’s character.

After E! News picked up the meme and took it to a full-blown battle royale of Hollywood’s Chrises, detailing a pretty hefty list of contenders, Katherine commented on Instagram that “being mean is so yesterday” and that there’s “enough room to love all these guys”.

Mark Ruffalo weighed in on Pratt’s political presence, saying that he’s “not overtly political as a rule” and that the chatter around him being a Trump-supporting republican is a distraction from what really matters – the US election on November 3rd.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

And Robert Downey Jr took to his Instagram to defend Pratt, saying that he’s a “real Christian who lives by principle” and “insists on service at the highest value”. I’m not sure if that’s helping his case in a meme poll that has now turned into a huge mess, but thanks for your input, Robert.

Fans clapped back to Robert’s post, questioning why he wasn’t so quick to support and defend Brie Larson during the times she’s been harassed online.

One thing’s for sure, the only Chris I have time for in all this mess is Chris Meloni. The one True And Good Chris.

A true king among Chrises.