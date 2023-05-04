Chris Pratt Cursed The Interwebs W/ His Crusty Toe, So How Do I Delete Another Person’s Post?

Behold, Chris Pratt‘s cursed toe that looks like a crusty AF chode. If I had to see this wretched thing, I’m dragging you with me.

Talk about images that are burned into your mind, amirite?

To give you the story behind this corn kernel looking toenail, the Guardians of the Galaxies star decided to disrupt the glitz and glam of the 2023 Met Gala by posting what seems to be his pinky toe on his Instagram.

“Met Gala look”, the actor wrote.

Now, before we get off on the wrong foot, I’m not body — or foot — shaming anyone, but DAMN, that dog is barking. Yelphing even.

The toe literally looks like it smells of onion rings, sawdust with underlying notes of the Central Station bathroom after 1am.

Since he put the crusty image out into the universe, many fans of the Marvel hero flocked to his comments to share their two cents on his cursed digitus minimus pedis.

One user wrote: “Free dogs? In this economy? I’m flabbergasted!”

“Putting the fungi in fun guy,” a second person added.

Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver also commented on the dank post, simply asking, “what is this”.

In a separate comment, Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger said: “LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being”.

Other people commented on Pratt’s toe post, demanding he delete it.

Some folks on Twitter also shared their reactions, with some saying that they had to unfollow the Super Mario star.

Oh, that's Chris Pratt posting a picture of his toe on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/lEaKStmEHC — CEO of Swag (@Swagzard78) May 3, 2023

Just had to physically unfollow Chris Pratt on IG because he posted a close up picture of his crusty ass pinky toe. — Ziggy Starbucks (@chuddy12) May 3, 2023

literally the last thing I wanted to see on my instagram today was chris pratt’s toe. ew! — 🫣🫶🏻 (@marni_onme) May 3, 2023

This isn’t the first time the Marvel actor has been dragged for going rogue on Instagram.

Back in November 2021, folks slammed Pratt over a post he made about his wife, claiming he described her “as a possession”. People were roasting him so badly that even Shriver poked fun at her son-in-law.

Look, I fucking love a cursed pic. Especially if it’s from someone in Hollywood like Doja Cat or Lil Nas X. But a crusty toe from Pratt? No thanks!

After that post about his wife, him breaking Anna Faris‘ heart AND his questionable views, he’s definitely left a poo poo taste in my mouth.

CursAfter all, he was dubbed the ‘worst Chris’ by Twitter.