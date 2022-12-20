As If The Grinch Costume Couldn’t Get Any Worse A TikToker’s Spotted A Truly Cursed Wardrobe Fail

A TikToker has spotted a truly cursed costume fail in How the Grinch Stole Christmas and it’s sent my poor noggin into a tinsel-laden tizzy.

Now don’t get me wrong: I adore a costume flop. There is so much hubris among the folks who work on high-budget motion pictures that a wee whoopsie doodle is needed to bring ’em all back down to Earth, IMO.

But this particular fail sent a shiver down my spine. It made me feel nauseous. And we have TikToker Cobweb (@redcobweb) to thank for it.

“So every time I watch The Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made where they forget either to put his contacts in or they forgot to edit them in afterwards, so Jim Carrey‘s brown eyes … they’re just there, ” they said in the vid.

Where are Carrey’s brown eyes in The Grinch, you ask? Why they’re simply rearing their dark, moody and mysterious heads in that scene where the Grinch is about to hightail it out of Whoville via a garbage chute.

In one scene the eyes are brown and in the next, they’re that très iconique and truly terrifying Grinchy yellow.

Please, see for yourself.

I hate it. Get it away from me. Van Morrison might’ve devoted a song to a girly with brown eyes but such irises do nothing for the Grinch’s green complexion.

I can’t believe the Grinch’s costume designers found a way to make his costume even more grotesque and, quite frankly, hideous. As a proud owner of brown eyes I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy the representation, but I’m literally begging someone to get the Grinch some different coloured contacts STAT.

I’m not surprised there was a boo boo with the contact lenses given all the Grinch costume drama. Never forget, Carrey hated his Grinch costume so fucking much producer Brian Grazer had to bring in a bloke who trained CIA operatives on how to endure torture just so the actor could handle becoming He Who Stole Christmas.

On that note, I’m going to go and admire my big, beautiful brown eyes and thank my Mum and Dad for blessing me with irises which perfectly suit my face.