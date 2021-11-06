After Chris Pratt, who continuously appears to demonstrate he’s the Worst Chris in Hollywood, shared a controversial Instagram post about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger yesterday, he was absolutely dragged for filth for it online. Now, it seems even his own mother-in-law Maria Shriver is roasting him over it in the comments.

In the post, Chris wrote: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you, honey.”

The real political divide in america can be summed up b whether u think this post from Chris Pratt comes off as a) sweet snd normal or b) Cringe and insane pic.twitter.com/Ibp0jt30Jd — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@cactus__flower_) November 4, 2021

The post has been met with a tonne of backlash from many who have accused the former Parks and Recreation star of treating his wife like his “possession” – including, it seems, Katherine’s mum, Maria.

Shortly after the post went viral, she commented: “This is so sweet now show us how you look at her!!” Bizarrely, just the day before, she seemingly supported the vibes Chris was going for in the caption and commented: “I can’t agree more!”

That second comment has nearly 5000 likes. In the 179 replies to it, people are praising her for seemingly calling out the post, calling her out for attacking Chris or lashing out at each other for their conflicting views.

Elsewhere, several online speculate that this comment suggests the American journalist doesn’t think very highly of her son-in-law and his caption about her daughter. One even joked that they were “starting a conspiracy theory that Maria Shriver HATES Chris Pratt”.

“Sorry to keep harping on this but Maria Shriver’s comment on the Chris Pratt post is killing me,” said one user on Twitter.

Another user joked in a tweet with cry-laughing emojis: “Not Maria Shriver saying ‘how dare’ u with a clench[ed] fist”.

starting a conspiracy theory that maria shriver HATES chris pratt — Avery (@NickParker4ever) November 4, 2021

Maria Shriver gets it. pic.twitter.com/NT33xrT7mI — suicide squeeze (@ljmcc) November 5, 2021

Sorry to keep harping on this but Maria Shriver’s comment on the Chris Pratt post is killing me pic.twitter.com/h5QB7PvRDH — Dave Grohl Enthusiast ???? (@tomspettys) November 5, 2021

Maria Shriver has entered the chat. And she is all of us. pic.twitter.com/y88bctjkoQ — There’s the Short Rice (@UglyBack) November 5, 2021

Not Maria Shriver saying ‘how dare’ u with a clench fist???????? pic.twitter.com/3qLhchUZOs — simchamodupe (@creme_moi) November 5, 2021

i bet maria shriver hates her son in law lmao — band baaja bbl (@Salandthebadpun) November 4, 2021

Do you think Maria Shriver calls her daughter regularly and says "you can come home, honey?" — #Pfizer helped Honeybee ???? ???? sleep better. (@Honeybeeontime) November 5, 2021

Schwarzenegger poked fun at Pratt’s post in the comments section, writing: “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you.”

The pair got hitched on 8 June 2019, following Pratt’s split from Anna Faris. The post, which also makes mention of Chris’ “healthy daughter” he shares with Schwarzenneger, has been slammed for tactlessly shading his son he shares with Faris, who had health problems as a child.

In other Chris Pratt-related news, the non-Italian star is for reasons unclear going to be the voice of Italian heroes Mario and Garfield (I’m sorry but a fat cat who loves lasagne is peak Italia contentinenta).