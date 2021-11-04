Folks are spitting hot fire at Chris Pratt once again, this time because of a social media post that didn’t quite land the way he probably thought that it would.

The post in question was shared to Instagram, in which he was, I’m sure, trying to praise his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, but it came off as a big ol’ red flag.

In the post, Chris wrote: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

The post has been met with a heap of backlash from fans who have accused Chris Pratt of treating his wife as his “possession.”

“What in the male audacity?” wrote one follower.

“Did you just describe your wife as a possession?” wrote another.

A third follower wrote: “This whole paragraph isn’t it. It’s disgustingly disrespectful. Do better.”

“Every woman loves being ‘owned’ and compared to a baseball card,” wrote another.

Now y’all know why we don’t rank this guy very high in the ranking of the Hollywood Chris’…

Schwarzenegger poked fun at his post in the comments section, writing: “Oh wow. It’s only when I’m eating CEREAL but I love you.”

The pair got hitched on 8 June 2019, following Pratt’s split from Anna Faris.

By the way, the post also drew criticism because of its emphasis on a “healthy” daughter, after Anna gave birth prematurely to their son Jack in 2012 and the baby had to spend one month in the NICU before the two could take him home.

The post has received a lot of comments saying “What about your son?” and “How’s Jack?”

“I notice the emphasis on her ‘giving’ you a ‘healthy’ child,” one critic wrote. “It seems your first child wasn’t good enough.”

In Anna’s 2017 memoir, she opened up about the emotional struggles she dealt with when she first learned Jack would be born prematurely, as well as the “emotionally exhausting” weeks after his birth.

She wrote: “The paediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had some severe brain bleeding and there was a chance that he could be developmentally disabled.

“I was in complete shock … So Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separated in December 2017 and divorced in October 2018.