Human Torch actor and sexual awakening for Gen Z fiends who love abs, Chris Evans, is allegedly in a relationship with someone 16 years younger than him. Get Mr Leonardo Dicaprio on the phone, he’d want to know that he has competition.

Per People, someone close to the couple revealed that Chris Evans is now dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun, Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris).

The pair have reportedly been dating “for over a year and it’s serious,” according to the anon tea spiller.

I can’t wait to one day be the “friend” of a celeb couple and leak wild goss to Deuxmoi. Looks like fun.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” the source claimed.

I’m personally shocked that Evans is dating someone who is literally my age. That could have been me. I guess Chris wasn’t looking for a gorgeous and talented twink journalist almost half his age.

Alas, if this relationship is true, the age gap discourse deserves to be resurrected. It’s time to play the discourse necromancer.

A 16-year age gap isn’t too dissimilar to something Leonardo Dicaprio would do. Everyone loves to make fun of Dicaprio for his below-25 tastes (as they should), but we shouldn’t give Evans a pass because he’s arguably more attractive. We cannot be blinded by the washboard abs.

In an interview with People, Chris Evans mentioned that all he craves is settling down with the one. A very different stance to party boy Leo, that’s for sure.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them admit it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,” he said.

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true.

“Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

Could we not have also embraced the tradition of marrying someone your age? Committing to the ceremony of dating people with the same amount of life experience as you? No? Okay then.