The cat’s out of the bag — Lizzo has confirmed she’s in a relationship. And despite all the flirting, alleged DM slides and jokes, the man is not Chris Evans.

Per E! News, the 33-year-old singer was asked about the mysterious man she was spotted with on Valentine’s Day in a recent interview with Andy Cohen. In the candid chat, Cohen asked whether they were still seeing each other, which was met with a laugh.

“Yeah, whatever yeah,” Lizzo said.

She also said that being a massive star is “not even a factor” in her relationship with the elusive bloke.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all,” she said when Andy asked if her superstardom was an issue.

“It should be mutually supportive no matter what the person does.”

Even though she made jokes about the rumours that she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby on Saturday Night Live, her unnamed beau isn’t the famed Captain America.

music superstar lizzo addresses the rumor she’s pregnant with chris evans’ baby during her snl monologue 😂 pic.twitter.com/tXMMig4hm8 — Best of Chris Evans (@evanscontent) April 17, 2022

“I read a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every white boy in Hollywood,” she said in her SNL monologue.

“They think I’m collecting One Direction members like Infinity Stones.

“It could have been the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.’ It’s called manifesting.”

Lizzo’s keeping her cards close to her chest about the relationship and the identity of this bloke she’s dating. But from everything we’ve seen of them on her Instagram and on social media, it looks like they’re pretty bloody smitten. I mean have a load of this luxe beachside holiday the couple took a few weeks back — stunning.

Congrats Lizzo, you fkn deserve all the love in the world.