Bonafide style icon Lizzo is Vanity Fair‘s November cover star and in great news for everyone obsessed with her fkn fabulous stage outfits, she’s opened up about the “political” reasoning behind them.

Lizzo’s been on tour for her fourth studio album Special. As well as performing absolute bangers, her outfits have been top-notch too.

One of the most notable is her incredible nude illusion catsuit.

We’ve also seen the simply stunning sequin leotard she wore while playing a crystal flute once owned by ye olde US President James Madison.

In the interview, Lizzo was asked about critics who claim performing in “skimpy ensembles” contributes to people sexualising women.

She pointed out the important difference between being sexual and being sexualised.

“When it’s sexual, it’s mine. When it’s sexualised, someone is doing it to me or taking it from me,” she said.

Lizzo raised the point that Black women are simultaneously “hypersexualised” and “masculinised”.

“Because of the structure of racism, if you’re thinner and lighter, or your features are narrow, you’re closer to being a woman.”

The inspo behind her decision to wear leotards on stage was, in fact, Beyoncé’s music video for “Single Ladies”. More evidence that video changed lives.

“After [that] it seemed like it became the industry standard for everyone,” Lizzo said.

And equally importantly, her stage outfits are a statement.

“I wanted to be like a dancer and also, it was kind of political and feminist in my eyes to have me, a full-figured dancer, wearing leotards, showing and celebrating curves, and being Olympian in strength, endurance and flexibility.”

Fuck yes! That’s what we love to see.

The Vanity Fair interview came out a couple of days after a vid emerged of Lizzo jokingly responding to critiques of her.

Some have speculated it was in response to Kanye West, who referenced Lizzo’s weight in a Fox News interview.

At a show in Toronto, Canada Lizzo said: “I feel like everybody in America got my motherfucking name in their motherfucking mouth for no fucking reason”.

“I’m minding my fat, Black, beautiful business!”

She then joked about staying in Canada permanently. Hey, I’ve heard the Canadian Rocky Mountains are simply stunning this time of year.

With all that said: I can’t wait to see even more of Lizzo’s simply stunning onstage outfits. More bedazzled leotards for everyone, please!