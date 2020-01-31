In news that is sure to improve your Friday afternoon tenfold, Harry Fucking Styles has joined Lizzo on stage at the SiriusXM event in Miami.

Huge, I know.

Joining her on stage for a serious boogie, Harry helped her perform her hit track Juice. 

I’m not quite sure how they managed to make this song even more of a certified bop, but Harry’s dancing has absolutely sent me.

READ MORE Billie Eilish Makes Serious Grammys History By Taking Out The ‘Top Four’ Clean Sweep

Wearing an incredibly grandpa-esque sweater vest and an untucked shirt, Harry Styles busted a move alongside Lizzo in her glorious denim hot pants.

The sass! The sweater vest! The dancing!

I know I’m about ten years too late, but Harry Styles is snazzy as FUCK and I am a huge fan.

Clearly, I wasn’t the only person who was entirely obsessed with this power combo. Fans on Twitter lost their fucking minds, and rightfully so.

We are simply unworthy of this but holy shit, I would sell a kidney for an official Lizzo and Harry Styles collaboration.

Happy Friday to Lizzo and Harry Styles only.