In news that is sure to improve your Friday afternoon tenfold, Harry Fucking Styles has joined Lizzo on stage at the SiriusXM event in Miami.

Huge, I know.

Joining her on stage for a serious boogie, Harry helped her perform her hit track Juice.

I’m not quite sure how they managed to make this song even more of a certified bop, but Harry’s dancing has absolutely sent me.

Wearing an incredibly grandpa-esque sweater vest and an untucked shirt, Harry Styles busted a move alongside Lizzo in her glorious denim hot pants.

Harry and Lizzo performing ‘Juice’ at the SiriusXM event in Miami.

pic.twitter.com/Pv7BBwaPiY — best of harry. (@theharrylibrary) January 31, 2020

The sass! The sweater vest! The dancing!

I know I’m about ten years too late, but Harry Styles is snazzy as FUCK and I am a huge fan.

Clearly, I wasn’t the only person who was entirely obsessed with this power combo. Fans on Twitter lost their fucking minds, and rightfully so.

okay now let’s talk about harry performing with lizzo, so cute i love their energies so much ps harry is babie — Deena (@Deenashire) January 31, 2020

harry styles and lizzo performing juice. that’s it. that’s the mother fuckin tweet. pic.twitter.com/GiasEYO4F2 — ???????????????? (@goIdngirl) January 31, 2020

GUYS HE DID A WHOLE ASS CHOREOGRAPHY WITH LIZZO ON STAGE — N ꕤ (@modeIstyIes) January 31, 2020

We are simply unworthy of this but holy shit, I would sell a kidney for an official Lizzo and Harry Styles collaboration.

Happy Friday to Lizzo and Harry Styles only.