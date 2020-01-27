After taking home all but one of her nominated gongs at this year’s Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish has knocked out a big moment in the recording academy’s history by not only being the first woman to take home the top four awards of the night, but the youngest artists to do it too.

The 18-year-old was nominated for a total of six awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, with four of those being the coveted “Top Four”; Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Getting a clean sweep in the biggest awards of the night saw Billie besting the likes of Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, and Vampire Weekend across the big categories. She’s also the second-ever artist to achieve the sweep, with the only other Top Four winner being Christopher Cross back in 1981.

Billie also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her brother/producer/main collaborator FINNEAS nabbed the gong for Best Engineered Album, Non Classical.

The only award she missed out on was for Best Pop Solo Performance, which went home with Lizzo.

I mean, the fact that her and Finneas just returned to the stage and said a simple “thank you” in unison is enough to know that’s she’s pretty bloody speechless about it all. Oh, and this perfect reaction.

And this one.

Ooh and this one.

Billie also gave an incredible performance at the awards, which I’m absolutely sure sent shockwaves of goosebumps across the Staples Center and the skin of everyone watching from home.

Truly a big night for Billie, and coming in under 48 hours after she landed the #1 spot in the Triple J Hottest 100 countdown as well. So there’s absolutely no denying the sheer talent of Billie Eilish.

The clean sweep of the Grammys top accolades kicks out a mammoth 2020 for Billie, who’s been pinned to pen the theme song for the newest James Bond film, and working on a follow-up sophomore album to her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Congrats, William Eyelash. This is your world and we are simply existing within it.