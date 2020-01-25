Thanks for signing up!

THERE IT IS.

Billie Eilish‘s huge track bad guy is the #1 song on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2019, capping off an enormous year for the American pop gun and her chart smash.

It’s a historic victory, too: Eilish is now the first-ever solo female artist to win the national song competition in its 30-year history. Not a bad effort for a muso who only turned 18 a few weeks back.

bad guy faced serious competition from Tones And I‘s monster track Dance Monkey, which would up in 4th place, and Denzel Curry‘s incendiary Like A Version cover of Rage Against The Machine‘s Bulls On Parade, which copped 5th place.

Flume‘s collab with Vera Blue, Rushing Back, made a strong push for the second spot on the countdown, while Mallrat‘s Charlie came in at number three.

It’s just the latest accolade for Eilish, whose first album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? cracked the #1 spot on Australia’s ARIA Album Charts.

