As if winning the Hottest 100 and a bunch of Grammys wasn’t already enough, Billie Eilish has managed to make history yet again with a Hottest 200 win, in what must be some sort of record breaking weekend.

Billie Eilish has become the first artist to top both the Hottest 100 and 200 list in a single year, with her track my strange addiction coming it at #101 on the chart.

The news comes after she broke the record as the youngest ever artist (and the first in 40 years) to sweep all four major categories at this year’s GRAMMY Awards.

My strange addiction took out the top spot but it wasn’t her only track in the 200. I love you and xanny came in at 107 and 159 respectively, totalling eight entries throughout the top 200 songs as voted by Triple J listeners.

Fans on Twitter went absolutely buck wild over the news and honestly, fair enough.

Billie Eilish is the queen of music. Give her every damn award.

billie eilish basically did just get her whole album in the hottest 100 & 200 huh — bri adores cherry (@pureruel) January 27, 2020

SHE WON BOTH THE 200 AND 100 — ????️‍⚧️ Lillie ????️‍⚧️ (@LillieExists) January 27, 2020