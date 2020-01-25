This year’s Triple J Hottest 100 was an absolutely wild time. Most of us spent the day debating whether Denzel Curry’s Bulls On Parade (Like A Version) or Tones And I’s Dance Monkey would take out the top spot, only to have Bad Guy by 18-year-old Billie Eilish top the charts.

But regardless of who you voted for, or who you think was absolutely robbed, it was a huge year for the Hottest Hundo.

So why not take a quick look at some of the stats and broken records of the 2019 countdown?

Sit down, take a seat and let’s crunch some numbers, baby.

First and foremost, this year’s Hundo had the most votes ever submitted, with a whopping 3,211,596 votes.

Women didn’t just take out the top spot, they also dominated the votes, with a whopping 56% of votes coming from females, while 42% came from the boys and 2% of voters identifying as non-binary or unspecified gender.

Not to mention, a whopping $222,000 was raised for Greening Australia throughout the countdown, with more to come as the Hottest 200 kicks off on Monday.

Our collective effort also helped break a whole heap of new records, according to Triple J:

First female solo artist to win the Hottest 100: Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Youngest winner of the Hottest 100: Billie Eilish (again)

Billie Eilish (again) Highest charting Like A Version: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade

Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade Highest charting Indigenous artist: Thelma Plum

Thelma Plum Most songs in the 2019 countdown: Billie Eilish (again)

Billie Eilish (again) Most LAVs to appear in any given countdown: Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade (Rage Against The Machine), Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself (Divinyls), Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (My Chemical Romance), Skeggs – Here Comes Your Man (Pixies)

Denzel Curry – Bulls On Parade (Rage Against The Machine), Lime Cordiale – I Touch Myself (Divinyls), Alex Lahey – Welcome To The Black Parade (My Chemical Romance), Skeggs – Here Comes Your Man (Pixies) Longest time between Hottest 100s – Slipknot, who ranked previously back in 2000 for Wait And Bleed.

Taking out the Hottest 100 top track is a huge achievement, potentially a bigger deal than (dare I say it) an Aria. To win this coveted competition, your song needs to be good enough that fans will actively choose it over any other song released in a 365 day period. That’s no small feat.

Congratulations to Billie Eilish, and all of the incredibly talented Australian artists showcased in this year’s countdown.

And congratulations to you, it’s fucking hard to narrow down all of your favourite songs down to a top 10. You deserve a drink, a snack or a nap.

Here’s to another great year of music.