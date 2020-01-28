Not gonna lie, I bloody love a good Vogue video about celebrities slipping into their very expensive custom dresses / suits. I probably shouldn’t, considering how expensive that shit is, but eh, it’s Hollywood. However, Lana Del Rey wore an off-the-rack dress to the Grammy Awards yesterday, and I suddenly couldn’t care less about haute couture.

Lana’s album Norman F*cking Rockwell and its title song were nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, respectively, at last night’s event. Lana fell short to Billie Eilish in both categories. Billie, the big winner, took home five awards on the night.

During the red carpet, ET asked Lana the usual questions about who designed her dress and whatnot, and that’s when Lana revealed she bought the dress extremely last-minute.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress, but I love it.” she said.

LANA BOUGHT THIS AT THE MALL BYE pic.twitter.com/5zIyxNQQx9 — edgar (@ivorycricket) January 27, 2020

Said dress is an Aidan Mattox fully beaded evening gown. It retails on Saks Fifth Avenue for USD$595. You can literally buy it on the website, although there’s only size 4 and 6s left.

Lana later told ET that she had to tailor the dress a little. “A little mix and match … We’re making it all work.” She really did.

Lana attended the ceremony with her boyfriend, Sean Larkin, who you can see in the background of the interview. She also told ET that she’s really happy with her beau, which is just a tad cute. The pair made headlines as a couple last year, after it was revealed Sean is also Sergeant Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin, an influencer cop. And by influencer cop, I mean influencer cop. Sean has over 240,000 followers on IG.