Lana Del Rey Was Spotted Working At A Fast Food Restaurant In The US & We Simply Must Know Why

Indie music icon, and my biggest 2010s Tumblr inspo, Lana Del Rey, was recently spotted working a shift at a fast food restaurant and I seriously need to know the whole backstory of how and why she got the gig.

If you were a Tumblr teen in the 2010s, you would know that Lana Del Rey, real name Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was queen shit with her legendary album Born to Die. The album housed bangers like “Video Games”, “Summertime Sadness”, and my personal fave, “Million Dollar Man”.

Recently the Grammy-nominated artist went viral after she was spotted pouring coffee and serving customers at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama. She also was wearing a uniform, complete with a cute name badge.

One fan, Vanson Clendenin, was lucky enough to be present at the same exact Waffle House when Lana was working.

“Casually bumping into Lana Del Rey at Waffle House this morning!!!” he wrote in a Facebook status.

He also confirmed that the restaurant gifted the singer with the whole uniform.

AL.com, Alabama’s largest news site, reported the “National Anthem” singer was “delighting fans with selfies and good vibes” during her shift.

Karina Cisneros Juarez was another lucky fan who also posted her selfie with Lana on Facebook.

“I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane,” she wrote.

Prior to her recent stint at Waffle House, Lana mentioned she’d worked “odd jobs on Craigslist” in an interview with CNBC in 2018.

From waiting tables to painting houses, Lana Del Rey has a plethora of experience under her belt.

“I’d be like a mover, you know, paint houses. I got paid actually not to paint, once I got hired…I was so bad,” she said.

“I would take odd jobs babysitting, even in my mid-20s.”

“I was singing in bars for maybe eight years.”

You know what? I respect the Waffle House hustle.

Not gonna lie; after a long day of writing articles about Kyle Sandilands, cozzie livs and other depressing topics, sometimes I reminisce about the State of Origin rush that I used to get when I worked as a waitress at Sydney Olympic Park. Yes, it was hell. But it was sometimes fun (still wouldn’t go back to it though). Maybe Lana needed a switch up from the stage and the limelight.

She is expected to perform across the world in multiple festivals in the next couple of months, so maybe she just wanted something chill to deal with. It’s also possible that she could be fishing for inspiration or researching for an upcoming project.

The reason for her Waffle House appearance is still not known, but if she’s ever Down Under, she can cover my shift at PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Image Source: Getty Images / Kristy Sparow and Twitter / @honeymounz