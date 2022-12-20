Lana Del Rey is nothing if not a petty queen. But not petty in the way that you see her antics and crinkle your nose. Petty in the way that you want to take tips from her and follow her messy advice.

The singer recently treated fans to one last song for 2022, titled “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”.

To celebrate the song’s release, Lana had but one billboard erected. And she erected said billboard in her ex’s hometown.

How do we know this?

Well, to make sure that he and the world knew all about it, she drove out to Tulsa and took a snap under the billboard and posted it to Instagram.

We stan a shade queen. (Credit: Instagram)

To eliminate any further doubt, she captioned the post: “There’s only one and it’s in Tulsa. It’s personal.”

Honestly, respect.

Radar Online has reported that it’s likely a nod to her ex Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

Lana dated the police officer back in 2020 and even attended a Hollywood event or two with him.

Her fans have taken to social media to praise her pettiness:

Lana Del Rey placing the only billboard to promote her album in Tulsa, Oklahoma (her ex’s hometown) is the level of shady I aspire to be.



Taylor Swift taught her well. pic.twitter.com/ObOaQVWHVh — The Cult Of Del Rey (@CinamonSlut) December 19, 2022

Lana Del Rey driving to tulsa so she can see her own billboard pic.twitter.com/0n17YPs5aJ — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) December 19, 2022

Given that most Lana Del Rey stans are astrology girlies, I figured now would be a good time to remind you of our queen’s sign.

Since the start of Lana’s career, the girl has been heralded as a Gemini ‘cos she was born on June 21, which is the cusp of Gemini and Cancer.

But back in 2019, she set the record straight by revealing she is, in fact, a Cancer.

A fan posted a comments thread from a convo with the singer where she was probed about her star sign.

In the chat, she announced that she is a “Taurus rising” because she was “born 2:46am NYC”.

“Lana Del Rey’s birth time has been confirmed and public knowledge for years I just forgot to look it up? Anyway, confirmed Gemini,” the fan tweeted.

Lana then tweeted with a correction, thus ending the great debate.

“I’m actually a cancer I was born at 4:47 PM,” she responded.

Although one would be forgiven for believing she’s a Gemini because she’s so damn chaotic, her entire identity is pure Cancer.

The way she obsesses over past relationships and romanticises them through song is pure Cancer.

The gal even had a billboard erected in her ex from two years ago’s home state just to fuck with him.

Again, PURE CANCER.