Lana Del Rey has taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the backlash she’s faced for allegedly “glamorising abuse.” Oh, and did I mention she just announced that her new album is due out on September 5? You might want to sit down for this because there’s a lot to process.

The Norman Fucking Rockwell singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy post calling out everyone who has said she glamorises abuse.

“Question for the culture,” the post began.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number one songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse?”

She then goes on to express that she’s “fed up” with female writers and singers calling her out, asserting that she’s “just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing.”

Love her or hate her, we can all agree that Lana has copped her fair share of backlash. What she claims is being “honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships [she’s] had” has been labelled as glamorising violence and abusive relationships since as early as her Born To Die album.

Sure, she’s not perfect. But now it seems like Lana is upset that other female artists can release (what she considers) the same sort of content, without the backlash she once faced.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that Del Rey is necessarily hating on these other women like Doja Cat and Ariana Grande, instead asserting that the unfortunate backlash she received has “paved the way for other women to stop “putting on a happy face” and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted to in their music.”

The letter shares some pretty powerful thoughts on how we treat women in music, and in general. But while the first page addresses some pretty serious stuff, the second is much more positive and exciting for fans of the Summertime Sadness singer.

For starters, she revealed that we’ll be able to read more of her thoughts and feelings in her next two anthologies of poetry, which will be released with Simon and Schuster.

But then to cap off what was already a wild post for 5.30pm on a Thursday, she just casually announced that her new album is due out on September 5th.

“I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th,” she concluded the post.

This is not a drill. New Lana Del Rey will be hitting the airwaves on September 5th. Mark your calendars!