I don’t know what the hell’s going on this week, but the pop girls have all SNAPPED one by one. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande gave us ‘Rain On Me‘, Carly Rae Jepsen dropped a whole damn album by surprise, Kacey Musgraves is openly soliciting the gays to buy her scented candles, and Lana Del Rey is out there accusing her critics of trying to start a “race war”. What an exciting and confusing time to be alive!

Earlier this week, Lana took to Instagram to announce a new album and two (!) books of poetry, and in doing so, launched a savage attack on her critics. She complained that, while artists like Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had great success by releasing sexually liberated music, she is still often criticised for “glamorising abuse” in her own sexually forthright songs.

There was a fierce backlash to the post, as people accused her of racism for singling out so many women of colour. She took to Instagram again to say that the artists she mentioned are actually her “favourite singers”, and that she was not trying to criticise them, but was in fact trying to make a statement about the place of women in music.

That clearly wasn’t enough for her though, as earlier today, Lana Del Rey released another lengthy diatribe. She doubled down on her earlier remarks, saying:

“Despite the feedback that I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complimentary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat – I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in what what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality, and that that there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch!”

She then went on to put pretty much everyone on blast, saying:

“I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics [who] can’t read and want to make it a race war, when in fact the issue was with *female* critics and *female alternative artists who are disassociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women I mentioned.”

You can read it all below: