Lana Del Rey has responded to the backlash that’s ensued as a result of that wild rant where she waged war on the music industry after being “crucified” for “glamourising abuse.”

In a comment on her original post, Lana hit back at accusations that she’s “racist,” writing, “This is sad to make it about a WOC (women of colour) issue when I’m talking about my favourite singers. I could have literally said anyone but I picked my favourite fucking people.”

She adds, “This is the problem with society today, not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post — there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice. It may not have to do with race — I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever bro call me racist that is bullshit.”

Lana left a “final note,” attempting to clarify her statement: “When I said people who look like me — I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart or like they’re in control, etc. It’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not white women — thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful.”

She also shared the following GIF on her post with the caption, “#fuckoff.”