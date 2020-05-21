Yesterday, Lana Del Rey waged war on the music industry after being “crucified” for “glamourising abuse.”

In a lengthy Instagram rant, she began by calling out her peers, “Question for culture: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.

“Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse?”

Of the aforementioned singers, Doja Cat was the first to respond, writing “Gang sunk that dunker” in the comments section.

Want me to explain that diss for you?

I’m sorry, I simply can’t. And neither can stan Twitter, so you know we’ve got no chance.

Have a read of Lana’s full rant here, and if ya figure out WTF “Gang sunk that dunker” means, pls hit me up.

