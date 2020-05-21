Thanks for signing up!

Yesterday, Lana Del Rey waged war on the music industry after being “crucified” for “glamourising abuse.”

In a lengthy Instagram rant, she began by calling out her peers, “Question for culture: Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.

“Can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse?”

Of the aforementioned singers, Doja Cat was the first to respond, writing “Gang sunk that dunker” in the comments section.

Doja Cat comments on Lana Del Rey’s Instagram post referencing her and other female artists: “Gang sunk that dunker” pic.twitter.com/NS7pTIbZbY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 21, 2020

Want me to explain that diss for you?

I’m sorry, I simply can’t. And neither can stan Twitter, so you know we’ve got no chance.

Somebody translate 'gang sunk that dunker' quick pic.twitter.com/7CvPoPC904 — şeyma | watch bna (@smeraldom) May 21, 2020

lana: *whatever the hell shes trynna say with her pepsi cola cooter* doja, with every ounce of intellect: gang sunk that dunker ???? https://t.co/MfEvMxwBQG — ( ´ ▽ ` )ﾉ (@avebabey) May 21, 2020

me trying to decode “gang sunk that dunker” pic.twitter.com/nzgyaEc2zo — ???????????????? (@pressingme) May 21, 2020

i love how "gang sunk that dunker" has turned everyone into english teachers trying to get their class to analyze the subtext pic.twitter.com/UAbABIERzR — elijah ???? (@venicebitchez) May 21, 2020

Have a read of Lana’s full rant here, and if ya figure out WTF “Gang sunk that dunker” means, pls hit me up.