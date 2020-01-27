It’s the music industry’s night of nights (well, day of days for us) – yep the 2020 Grammy Awards have rolled around – giving kudos and accolades to the creme de la creme of the global music community. Here is your list of big winners and just-glad-to-be-nominated-and-clapping-politely from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
With Lizzo holding the most nominations (an impressive eight nods), Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish up for six awards each, and eyes on the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, it’s set to be a pretty big night recapping the last 12 months in music.
A bunch of the awards have already been handed down before the big ceremony kicked off, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Vampire Weekend, The Chemical Brothers, Lil Nas X, and TOOL among the winners.
Nipsey Hussle has also received a posthumous award for ‘Best Rap Performance’ for his work on ‘Racks In The Middle’ with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.
Without further ado, here’s your list of winners and graciously-clapping losers from the 2020 Grammy Awards, we’ll be updating this as the little golden gramophones are handed out.
2020 Grammy Awards Winners List
Record Of The Year
Hey, Ma, – Bon Iver
7 Rings – Ariana Grande
Hard Place – HER
Talk – Khalid
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
WINNER: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Album Of The Year
I,I – Bon Iver
Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her – HER
7 -Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Song Of The Year
Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga
Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
Hard Place – HER
Lover – Taylor Swift
Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
WINNER: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Best Rap Album
Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Dreamville
Championships – Meek Mill
I Am > I Was – 21 Savage
The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae
WINNER: Igor – Tyler, The Creator
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Drip Too Hard – Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini – Lil Nas X
Ballin – Mustard Feat. Roddy Ricch
The London – Young Thug Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott
WINNER: Higher – DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brand New Man – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) – Brothers Osborne
The Daughters – Little Big Town
Common – Maren Morris Feat. Brandi Carlile
WINNER: Speechless – Dan + Shay
Best Pop Solo Performance
Spirit – Beyonce
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
7 Rings – Ariana Grande
You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
WINNER: Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Best Comedy Album
Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan
Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now – Aziz Ansari
Son Of Patricia – Trevor Noah
WINNER: Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle
Best Music Video
We’ve Got To Try – The Chemical Brothers
This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane – FKA Twigs
Glad He’s Gone – Tove Lo
WINNER: Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Music Film
Remember My Name
Birth Of The Cool
Shangri-La
Anima
WINNER: Homecoming (Beyoncé)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker – Jonas Brothers
Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
WINNER: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si – Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
Walls – Barbra Streisand
WINNER: Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce
Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
Lover – Taylor Swift
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Best Dance Recording
Linked – Bonobo
Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza Feat. Goodboys
Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol
Midnight, Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
WINNER: Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5 – Apparat
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
Weather – Tycho
WINNER: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation – Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
Elevate – Lettuce
WINNER: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
Pretty Waste – Bones UK
History Repeats – Brittany Howard
Woman – Karen O and Danger Mouse
Too Bad – Rival Sons
WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance
Astorlus – The Great Octopus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
Humanicide – Death Angel
Bow Down – I Prevail
Unleashed – Killswitch Engage
WINNER: 7empest – Tool
Best Rock Song
Fear Inoculum – Tool
Give Yourself A Try – The 1975
Harmony Hall – Vampire Weekend
History Repeats – Brittany Howard
WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Rock Album
Amo – Bring Me The Horizon
In The End – The Cranberries
Trauma – I Prevail
Feral Roots – Rival Sons
WINNER: Social Cues – Cage The Elephant
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F. – Big Thief
Assume Form – James Blake
I,I – Bon Iver
Anima – Thom Yorke
WINNER: Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance
Love Again- Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo Feat. Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye
WINNER: Come Home – Anderson .Paak Feat. André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Time Today – BJ The Chicago Kid
Steady Love – India.Arie
Real Games – Lucky Daye
Built for Love – PJ Morton Feat. Jazmine Sullivan
WINNER: Jerome – Lizzo
Best R&B Song
Could’ve Been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller
Look At Me Now – Emily King
No Guidance – Chris Brown Feat. Drake
Roll Some Mo -Lucky Daye
WINNER: Sayso – PJ Morton Feat. JoJo
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy
Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn – Nao
Being Human In Public – Jessie Reyez
WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
Best R&B Album
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted – Lucky Daye
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Paul – PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura – Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
Middle Child – J. Cole
Suge – DaBaby
Down Bad – Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy
Clout – Offset Feat. Cardi B
WINNER: Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best Rap Song
Bad Idea – YBN Cordae Feat. Chance The Rapper
Gold Roses – Rick Ross Feat. Drake
Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Suge – DaBaby
WINNER: A Lot – 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole
Best Country Solo Performance
All Your’n – Tyler Childers
Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
God’s Country – Blake Shelton
Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
WINNER: Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelson
Best Country Song
Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Miranda Lambert
Some Of It – Eric Church
Speechless – Dan + Shay
WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
Best Country Album
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth – Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker
Best New Age Album
Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone
Homage To Kindness – David Darling
Verve – Sebastian Plano
Deva – Deva Premal
WINNER: Wings – Peter Kater
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Elsewhere – Melissa Aldana, soloist
Tomorrow Is The Question – Julian Lage, soloist
The Windup – Branford Marsalis, soloist
Sightseeing – Christian McBride, soloist
WINNER: Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost – Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together – Catherine Russell
Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band
WINNER: 12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
In The Key Of The Universe – Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride’s New Jawn – Christian McBride
Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet
WINNER: Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dance In Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
WINNER: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades
Carib – David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón
WINNER: Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Talkin’ Bout Jesus – Gloria Gaynor Feat. Yolanda Adams
See The Light – Travis Greene Feat. Jekalyn Carr
Speak The Name – Koryn Hawthorne Feat. Natalie Grant
This Is A Movie (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
WINNER: Love Theory – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Only Jesus – Casting Crowns
Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey
God’s Not Done With You (Single Version) – Tauren Wells
Rescue Story – Zach Williams
WINNER: God Only Knows – for King & Country & Dolly Parton
Best Gospel Album
Goshen – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers
Tunnel Vision – Gene Moore
Settle Here – William Murphy
Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album – CeCe Winans
WINNER: Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
I Know A Ghost – Crowder
Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey
The Elements – TobyMac
Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin
WINNER: Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY
Best Roots Gospel Album
Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman
Deeper Oceans – Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus – Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer
WINNER: Testimony – Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin Pop Album
Vida – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
Fantasia – Sebastian Yatra
WINNER: #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
X 100Pre – Bad Bunny
Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible – Flor De Toloache
Almadura – iLe
WINNER: El Mal Querer — Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)
Caminado – Joss Favela
Percepcion – Intocable
Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
WINNER: De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album
Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela – Vicente García
Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
TIED WINNER: Opus – Marc Anthony
TIED WINNER: A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola
Best American Roots Performance
Father Mountain – Calexico And Iron & Wine
I’m On My Way – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Call My Name – I’m With Her
Faraway Look – Yola
WINNER: Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song
Black Myself – Our Native Daughters
Crossing To Jerusalem – Rosanne Cash
Faraway Look – Yola
I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More – Vince Gill|
WINNER: Call My Name – I’m With Her
Best Americana Album
Years To Burn – Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now – Madison Cunningham
Tales Of America – J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire – Yola
WINNER: Oklahoma – Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album
Live In Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Toil, Tears & Trouble – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Royal Traveller – Missy Raines
If You Can’t Stand The Heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
WINNER: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album
Kingfish Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Sitting On Top Of The Blues – Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home – Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class – Jontavious Willis
WINNER: Tall, Dark & Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Venom & Faith – Larkin Poe
Brighter Days – Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Somebody Save Me – Sugaray Rayford
Keep On – Southern Avenue
WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album
My Finest Work Yet – Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart – Che Apalache
Evening Machines – Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch – Joy Williams
WINNER: Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalawai’Anui – Amy Hānaiali’i
When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree
Recorded At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby – Various Artists
WINNER: Good Time – Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
As I Am – Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics – Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse
More Work To Be Done – Third World
WINNER: Rapture – Koffee
Best World Music Album
Gece – Altin Gün
What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley
African Giant – Burna Boy
Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet
WINNER: Celia – Angelique Kidjo
Best Children’s Music Album
Flying High! – Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days – Daniel Tashian
The Love – Alphabet Rockers
Winterland – The Okee Dokee Brothers
WINNER: Ageless Songs for The Child Archetype – Jon Samson
Best Spoken Word Album
Beastie Boys Book – Various Artists
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as A Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
WINNER: Becoming – Michelle Obama
Best Musical Theater Album
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
WINNER: Hadestown
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
WINNER: A Star Is Born
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Avengers: Endgame
Game Of Thrones: Season 8
The Lion King
Mary Poppins Returns
WINNER: Chernobyl
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies,” From: Dumplin’
“Sprit,” From: The Lion King
“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria
WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born
Best Instrumental Composition
Begin Again – Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band
Crucible for Crisis – Brian Lynch Big Band
Love, A Beautiful Force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
Walkin’ Funny – Christian McBride
WINNER: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Blue Skies – Kris Bowers
Hedwig’s Theme – Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams
La Novena – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra
Love, A Beautiful Force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra
WINNER: Moon River – Jacob Collier
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
Jolene, – Sara Gazarek
Marry Me A Little – Cyrille Aimée
Over The Rainbow – Trisha Yearwood)
12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine) – Esperanza Spalding
WINNER: All Night Long – Jacob Collier Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest
Best Recording Package
Anonimas & Resilientes
Hold That Tiger
I,I
Intellexual
WINNER: Chris Cornell
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Anima
Gold In Brass Age
1963: New Directions
The Radio Recordings 1939–1945
WINNER: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive
Best Album Notes
The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)
The Gospel According To Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)
WINNER: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best Historical Album
The Girl From Chicaksaw County- The Complete Capitol Masters – Bobbie Gentry
The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ -Vladimir Horowitz
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 – Various Artists
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive – Various Artists
WINNER: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Ricky Reed
WINNER: Finneas
Best Remixed Recording
“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)
“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)
“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)
“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)
WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best Immersive Audio Album
Chain Tripping – Yacht
Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances – Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra
The Orchestral Organ – Jan Kraybill
The Savior – A Bad Think
WINNER: Lux – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir – International Contemporary Ensemble
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Hermitage Piano Trio
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth – Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic
WINNER: Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet
Producer Of The Year, Classical
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Orchestral Performance
Brucker, Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Weiberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)
WINNER: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)
Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja
WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
The Hope Of Loving, Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)
Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
WINNER: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall To Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up
Freedom & Faith, PUBLIQuartet
Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion
Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio
WINNER: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang
“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
“The Orchestral Organ,” Jan Kraybill
“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
The Edge Of Silence – Works for Voice by Gyorgy Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)
Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
WINNER: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter &
Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Meltzer: Songs And Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer
WINNER: The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Classical Composition
Berme: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz
Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)
Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)
Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J.Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)
WINNER: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)