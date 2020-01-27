Thanks for signing up!

It’s the music industry’s night of nights (well, day of days for us) – yep the 2020 Grammy Awards have rolled around – giving kudos and accolades to the creme de la creme of the global music community. Here is your list of big winners and just-glad-to-be-nominated-and-clapping-politely from the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

With Lizzo holding the most nominations (an impressive eight nods), Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish up for six awards each, and eyes on the likes of Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, it’s set to be a pretty big night recapping the last 12 months in music.

A bunch of the awards have already been handed down before the big ceremony kicked off, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, Vampire Weekend, The Chemical Brothers, Lil Nas X, and TOOL among the winners.

Nipsey Hussle has also received a posthumous award for ‘Best Rap Performance’ for his work on ‘Racks In The Middle’ with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Without further ado, here’s your list of winners and graciously-clapping losers from the 2020 Grammy Awards, we’ll be updating this as the little golden gramophones are handed out.

2020 Grammy Awards Winners List

Record Of The Year

Hey, Ma, – Bon Iver

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

Hard Place – HER

Talk – Khalid

Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

WINNER: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Album Of The Year

I,I – Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her – HER

7 -Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Song Of The Year

Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga

Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

Hard Place – HER

Lover – Taylor Swift

Norman Fucking Rockwell – Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

WINNER: Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Best Rap Album

Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

WINNER: Igor – Tyler, The Creator

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Drip Too Hard – Lil Baby & Gunna

Panini – Lil Nas X

Ballin – Mustard Feat. Roddy Ricch

The London – Young Thug Feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott

WINNER: Higher – DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brand New Man – Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

I Don’t Remember Me (Before You) – Brothers Osborne

The Daughters – Little Big Town

Common – Maren Morris Feat. Brandi Carlile

WINNER: Speechless – Dan + Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit – Beyonce

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

7 Rings – Ariana Grande

You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

WINNER: Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Best Comedy Album

Quality Time – Jim Gaffigan

Relatable – Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now – Aziz Ansari

Son Of Patricia – Trevor Noah

WINNER: Sticks & Stones – Dave Chappelle

Best Music Video

We’ve Got To Try – The Chemical Brothers

This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane – FKA Twigs

Glad He’s Gone – Tove Lo

WINNER: Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Music Film

Remember My Name

Birth Of The Cool

Shangri-La

Anima

WINNER: Homecoming (Beyoncé)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker – Jonas Brothers

Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Senorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

WINNER: Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si – Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé

A Legendary Christmas – John Legend

Walls – Barbra Streisand

WINNER: Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyonce

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Best Dance Recording

Linked – Bonobo

Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza Feat. Goodboys

Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol

Midnight, Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

WINNER: Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5 – Apparat

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume

Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol

Weather – Tycho

WINNER: No Geography – The Chemical Brothers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation – Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana

Elevate – Lettuce

WINNER: Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

Pretty Waste – Bones UK

History Repeats – Brittany Howard

Woman – Karen O and Danger Mouse

Too Bad – Rival Sons

WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance

Astorlus – The Great Octopus – Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

Humanicide – Death Angel

Bow Down – I Prevail

Unleashed – Killswitch Engage

WINNER: 7empest – Tool

Best Rock Song

Fear Inoculum – Tool

Give Yourself A Try – The 1975

Harmony Hall – Vampire Weekend

History Repeats – Brittany Howard

WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Rock Album

Amo – Bring Me The Horizon

In The End – The Cranberries

Trauma – I Prevail

Feral Roots – Rival Sons

WINNER: Social Cues – Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F. – Big Thief

Assume Form – James Blake

I,I – Bon Iver

Anima – Thom Yorke

WINNER: Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

Best R&B Performance

Love Again- Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo Feat. Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye

WINNER: Come Home – Anderson .Paak Feat. André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Time Today – BJ The Chicago Kid

Steady Love – India.Arie

Real Games – Lucky Daye

Built for Love – PJ Morton Feat. Jazmine Sullivan

WINNER: Jerome – Lizzo

Best R&B Song

Could’ve Been – HER Feat. Bryson Tiller

Look At Me Now – Emily King

No Guidance – Chris Brown Feat. Drake

Roll Some Mo -Lucky Daye

WINNER: Sayso – PJ Morton Feat. JoJo

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy

Overload – Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn – Nao

Being Human In Public – Jessie Reyez

WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Best R&B Album

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted – Lucky Daye

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Paul – PJ Morton

WINNER: Ventura – Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

Middle Child – J. Cole

Suge – DaBaby

Down Bad – Dreamville Feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

Clout – Offset Feat. Cardi B

WINNER: Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best Rap Song

Bad Idea – YBN Cordae Feat. Chance The Rapper

Gold Roses – Rick Ross Feat. Drake

Racks In The Middle – Nipsey Hussle Feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Suge – DaBaby

WINNER: A Lot – 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole

Best Country Solo Performance

All Your’n – Tyler Childers

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

God’s Country – Blake Shelton

Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

WINNER: Ride Me Back Home – Willie Nelson

Best Country Song

Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Miranda Lambert

Some Of It – Eric Church

Speechless – Dan + Shay

WINNER: Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Album

Desperate Man – Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth – Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel – Pistol Annies

Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

Fairy Dreams – David Arkenstone

Homage To Kindness – David Darling

Verve – Sebastian Plano

Deva – Deva Premal

WINNER: Wings – Peter Kater

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Elsewhere – Melissa Aldana, soloist

Tomorrow Is The Question – Julian Lage, soloist

The Windup – Branford Marsalis, soloist

Sightseeing – Christian McBride, soloist

WINNER: Sozinho – Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Thirsty Ghost – Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together – Catherine Russell

Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band

WINNER: 12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

In The Key Of The Universe – Joey DeFrancesco

The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul – Branford Marsalis Quartet

Christian McBride’s New Jawn – Christian McBride

Come What May – Joshua Redman Quartet

WINNER: Finding Gabriel – Brad Mehldau

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet

Dance In Nowhere, Miho Hazama

Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band

WINNER: The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

Una Noche Con Ruben Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

Carib – David Sánchez

Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera – Miguel Zenón

WINNER: Antidote – Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Talkin’ Bout Jesus – Gloria Gaynor Feat. Yolanda Adams

See The Light – Travis Greene Feat. Jekalyn Carr

Speak The Name – Koryn Hawthorne Feat. Natalie Grant

This Is A Movie (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

WINNER: Love Theory – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Only Jesus – Casting Crowns

Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey

God’s Not Done With You (Single Version) – Tauren Wells

Rescue Story – Zach Williams

WINNER: God Only Knows – for King & Country & Dolly Parton

Best Gospel Album

Goshen – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

Tunnel Vision – Gene Moore

Settle Here – William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album – CeCe Winans

WINNER: Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know A Ghost – Crowder

Haven’t Seen It Yet – Danny Gokey

The Elements – TobyMac

Holy Roar – Chris Tomlin

WINNER: Burn The Ships – for KING & COUNTRY

Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows – Steven Curtis Chapman

Deeper Oceans – Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus – Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists) – Jerry Salley, Producer

WINNER: Testimony – Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin Pop Album

Vida – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

Montaner – Ricardo Montaner

Fantasia – Sebastian Yatra

WINNER: #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

X 100Pre – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Almadura – iLe

WINNER: El Mal Querer — Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Album (Including Tejano)

Caminado – Joss Favela

Percepcion – Intocable

Poco A Poco – La Energia Norteña

20 Aniversario – Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

WINNER: De Ayer Para Siempre – Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

Tiempo Al Tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

Candela – Vicente García

Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

TIED WINNER: Opus – Marc Anthony

TIED WINNER: A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance

Father Mountain – Calexico And Iron & Wine

I’m On My Way – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Call My Name – I’m With Her

Faraway Look – Yola

WINNER: Saint Honesty – Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song

Black Myself – Our Native Daughters

Crossing To Jerusalem – Rosanne Cash

Faraway Look – Yola

I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More – Vince Gill|

WINNER: Call My Name – I’m With Her

Best Americana Album

Years To Burn – Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now – Madison Cunningham

Tales Of America – J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire – Yola

WINNER: Oklahoma – Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album

Live In Prague, Czech Republic – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Royal Traveller – Missy Raines

If You Can’t Stand The Heat – Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

WINNER: Tall Fiddler – Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album

Kingfish Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Sitting On Top Of The Blues – Bobby Rush

Baby, Please Come Home – Jimmie Vaughan

Spectacular Class – Jontavious Willis

WINNER: Tall, Dark & Handsome – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Venom & Faith – Larkin Poe

Brighter Days – Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Somebody Save Me – Sugaray Rayford

Keep On – Southern Avenue

WINNER: This Land – Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet – Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart – Che Apalache

Evening Machines – Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch – Joy Williams

WINNER: Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalawai’Anui – Amy Hānaiali’i

When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs – Northern Cree

Recorded At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Rebirth Brass Band

Hawaiian Lullaby – Various Artists

WINNER: Good Time – Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

As I Am – Julian Marley

The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics – Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

Mass Manipulation – Steel Pulse

More Work To Be Done – Third World

WINNER: Rapture – Koffee

Best World Music Album

Gece – Altin Gün

What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

African Giant – Burna Boy

Fanm D’Ayiti – Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

WINNER: Celia – Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album

Flying High! – Caspar Babypants

I Love Rainy Days – Daniel Tashian

The Love – Alphabet Rockers

Winterland – The Okee Dokee Brothers

WINNER: Ageless Songs for The Child Archetype – Jon Samson

Best Spoken Word Album

Beastie Boys Book – Various Artists

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years as A Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All – John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

WINNER: Becoming – Michelle Obama

Best Musical Theater Album

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites

Oklahoma!

WINNER: Hadestown

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

WINNER: A Star Is Born

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Avengers: Endgame

Game Of Thrones: Season 8

The Lion King

Mary Poppins Returns

WINNER: Chernobyl

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” From: Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies,” From: Dumplin’

“Sprit,” From: The Lion King

“Suspirium,” From: Suspiria

WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version), From: A Star Is Born

Best Instrumental Composition

Begin Again – Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band

Crucible for Crisis – Brian Lynch Big Band

Love, A Beautiful Force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

Walkin’ Funny – Christian McBride

WINNER: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite – John Williams

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Blue Skies – Kris Bowers

Hedwig’s Theme – Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams

La Novena – Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra

Love, A Beautiful Force – Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra

WINNER: Moon River – Jacob Collier

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Jolene, – Sara Gazarek

Marry Me A Little – Cyrille Aimée

Over The Rainbow – Trisha Yearwood)

12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine) – Esperanza Spalding

WINNER: All Night Long – Jacob Collier Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest

Best Recording Package

Anonimas & Resilientes

Hold That Tiger

I,I

Intellexual

WINNER: Chris Cornell

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Anima

Gold In Brass Age

1963: New Directions

The Radio Recordings 1939–1945

WINNER: Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive

Best Album Notes

The Complete Cuban Jam Session, Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

The Gospel According To Malaco, Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonia Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

WINNER: Stax ’68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

The Girl From Chicaksaw County- The Complete Capitol Masters – Bobbie Gentry

The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ -Vladimir Horowitz

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990 – Various Artists

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive – Various Artists

WINNER: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection – Pete Seeger

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

Ella Mai, Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

Run Home Slow, Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Ricky Reed

WINNER: Finneas

Best Remixed Recording

“Mother’s Daughter (WukiI Remix),” Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix),” Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (Ford. Remix),” Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix),” David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

WINNER: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Chain Tripping – Yacht

Kverndokk: Smyphonic Dances – Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra

The Orchestral Organ – Jan Kraybill

The Savior – A Bad Think

WINNER: Lux – Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Aequa – Anna Throvaldsdottir – International Contemporary Ensemble

Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio – Hermitage Piano Trio

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth – Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic

WINNER: Riley: Sun Rings – Kronos Quartet

Producer Of The Year, Classical

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

WINNER: Blanton Alspaugh

Best Orchestral Performance

Brucker, Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

Transatlantic, Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Weiberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

WINNER: Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence, George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja

WINNER: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Boyle: Voyages, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

The Hope Of Loving, Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky, Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

WINNER: Durufle: Complete Chroral Works, Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Cerrone, The Pieces That Fall To Earth, Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

Freedom & Faith, PUBLIQuartet

Perpetulum, Third Coast Percussion

Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio, Hermitage Piano Trio

WINNER: Shaw Orange, Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“The Berlin Recital,” Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ,” Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto for Violin,” Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

The Edge Of Silence – Works for Voice by Gyorgy Kurtag, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: Songplay, Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter &

Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium

American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

Meltzer: Songs And Structures, Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver, Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

WINNER: The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Classical Composition

Berme: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra, Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz

Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major, Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

Norman: Sustain, Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Shaw: Orange, Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth, Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J.Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

WINNER: Higdon: Harp Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)